UN Security Council extends UNDOF mission in Golan Heights
(MENAFN) The UN Security Council on Monday voted unanimously to extend the mandate of the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights for an additional six months, keeping the mission active until June 30, 2026. The resolution, jointly submitted by the US and Russia, received support from all 15 council members.
Deputy US Representative to the UN, Tammy Bruce, praised the decision, highlighting UNDOF’s “important role” in maintaining peace, security, and stability along the Israel-Syria border. Russia’s senior UN counsellor, Dina Gilmutdinova, welcomed the extension as well but urged Israel to “exercise restraint, avoiding any unilateral, illegitimate and provocative steps,” and called for continued communication with UNDOF to resolve disputes.
Syria’s UN ambassador, Ibrahim Olabi, criticized Israel for ongoing violations of the 1974 disengagement agreement, pointing out that the UN General Assembly had recently demanded Israel’s withdrawal from Syrian territory. He emphasized the challenges faced by UNDOF personnel, calling for the mission to operate freely and safely despite Israel’s presence in the area.
The original disengagement agreement, signed on May 31, 1974, required Israel to withdraw from areas of Mount Hermon captured during the 1973 Arab-Israeli War, including Quneitra, and defined the current border with Syria. It established separation lines for both sides with a buffer zone monitored by UNDOF, tasked with enforcing the ceasefire and maintaining military arrangements.
UNDOF has continuously patrolled the Golan Heights buffer zone since 1974, following Israel’s occupation of the territory during the 1967 Middle East War and its subsequent annexation, a move never recognized by the international community.
