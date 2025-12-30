403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dubai Municipality signs an MOU with the Hatta Traders Council to support the National Fingerprint Project for Emirati Honey
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 29 December 2025: December 2025: Dubai Municipality has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Hatta Traders Council, which operates within the framework of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, to enhance collaboration in support of the National Fingerprint Project for Emirati Honey. The project is one of the Municipality’s flagship initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality and safety of Emirati honey and increasing its credibility at both local and international levels.
The memorandum was signed during the activities of the tenth season of the Hatta Honey Festival. Dubai Municipality was represented by Dr. Naseem Mohammed Rafee’, Acting CEO of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality, while the Hatta Traders Council was represented by Dr. Manea Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Hatta Traders Council, in the presence of several officials from both sides.
The memorandum aims to support the establishment and development of a comprehensive national database for Emirati honey, based on advanced laboratory testing and modern analytical techniques, in addition to botanical and geographical differentiation studies. This will contribute to documenting the unique characteristics of Emirati honey, protecting its reputation, and enhancing its competitiveness in markets.
Areas of cooperation include the continuous updating of the national honey database, the exchange of scientific and technical knowledge and expertise in the fields of honey and pollen, coordination in the implementation of specialised studies and analyses, and collaboration on regulatory and awareness activities that support the project’s objectives.
Under the memorandum, Dubai Municipality will undertake specialised laboratory analyses as part of the National Fingerprint Project for Emirati Honey, manage and develop the national database, and provide the required technical and scientific support. In turn, the Hatta Traders Council will provide honey and pollen samples from agreed locations in line with production seasons, supply the Municipality with related data, facilitate field visits, and cooperate in media and awareness activities.
On this occasion, Dr. Naseem Mohammed Rafee’, Acting CEO of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality, commented: “This memorandum reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to adopting advanced scientific solutions that enhance the quality and safety of local food products, protect consumers, and increase the credibility of Emirati honey, thereby strengthening its position as a national product that meets high standards of quality and transparency.”
She added that the project represents a model of integration between government entities and the private sector and contributes to supporting knowledge-based national products driven by modern technologies.
For his part, Dr. Manea Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Hatta Traders Council, stated: “We are pleased to cooperate with Dubai Municipality to enhance and support local Emirati honey products through seasonal studies covering all local honeys, extending over the coming years. This will contribute to establishing a scientific database that will serve as a comprehensive reference on Emirati honey and pollen for each geographical area in the country. This, in turn, will help distinguish between Emirati, local, and imported honeys through the local honey fingerprint, which will play a key role in identifying honey composition and properties from chemical and physical perspectives, and in enhancing its medical uses based on precise scientific and research foundations.”
The signing of the memorandum aligns with the objectives of the National Food Security Strategy 2051 by supporting the quality and safety of local food products, strengthening traceability systems and scientific verification of their sources, contributing to the local economy and agricultural sustainability, and empowering national products while enhancing their competitiveness.
The memorandum of understanding will be valid for three years from the date of signing, allowing both parties to expand areas of cooperation in the future in support of the project’s objectives and the national interest.
The memorandum was signed during the activities of the tenth season of the Hatta Honey Festival. Dubai Municipality was represented by Dr. Naseem Mohammed Rafee’, Acting CEO of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality, while the Hatta Traders Council was represented by Dr. Manea Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Hatta Traders Council, in the presence of several officials from both sides.
The memorandum aims to support the establishment and development of a comprehensive national database for Emirati honey, based on advanced laboratory testing and modern analytical techniques, in addition to botanical and geographical differentiation studies. This will contribute to documenting the unique characteristics of Emirati honey, protecting its reputation, and enhancing its competitiveness in markets.
Areas of cooperation include the continuous updating of the national honey database, the exchange of scientific and technical knowledge and expertise in the fields of honey and pollen, coordination in the implementation of specialised studies and analyses, and collaboration on regulatory and awareness activities that support the project’s objectives.
Under the memorandum, Dubai Municipality will undertake specialised laboratory analyses as part of the National Fingerprint Project for Emirati Honey, manage and develop the national database, and provide the required technical and scientific support. In turn, the Hatta Traders Council will provide honey and pollen samples from agreed locations in line with production seasons, supply the Municipality with related data, facilitate field visits, and cooperate in media and awareness activities.
On this occasion, Dr. Naseem Mohammed Rafee’, Acting CEO of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality, commented: “This memorandum reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to adopting advanced scientific solutions that enhance the quality and safety of local food products, protect consumers, and increase the credibility of Emirati honey, thereby strengthening its position as a national product that meets high standards of quality and transparency.”
She added that the project represents a model of integration between government entities and the private sector and contributes to supporting knowledge-based national products driven by modern technologies.
For his part, Dr. Manea Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Hatta Traders Council, stated: “We are pleased to cooperate with Dubai Municipality to enhance and support local Emirati honey products through seasonal studies covering all local honeys, extending over the coming years. This will contribute to establishing a scientific database that will serve as a comprehensive reference on Emirati honey and pollen for each geographical area in the country. This, in turn, will help distinguish between Emirati, local, and imported honeys through the local honey fingerprint, which will play a key role in identifying honey composition and properties from chemical and physical perspectives, and in enhancing its medical uses based on precise scientific and research foundations.”
The signing of the memorandum aligns with the objectives of the National Food Security Strategy 2051 by supporting the quality and safety of local food products, strengthening traceability systems and scientific verification of their sources, contributing to the local economy and agricultural sustainability, and empowering national products while enhancing their competitiveness.
The memorandum of understanding will be valid for three years from the date of signing, allowing both parties to expand areas of cooperation in the future in support of the project’s objectives and the national interest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment