Almora Bus Plunges Into Gorge, Many Feared Dead CM Dhami Says 'Closely Monitoring Situation'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the bus accident on the Bhikiyasen–Vinayak motor road in Almora district, involving a bus travelling from Bhikiyasen to Ramnagar.

A passenger bus plunged into a deep gorge near Bhikiyasain in Uttarakhand's Almora district, raising fears of casualties.

Dhami directed the district administration to ensure prompt and adequate medical treatment for all injured passengers. The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals, and those critically injured have been referred to higher medical centres for better treatment, the CMO said.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a post on X,“This incident is profoundly painful and heart-wrenching. The injured passengers in the accident have been admitted to nearby hospitals by the district administration. The seriously injured have been referred to advanced medical centers for better treatment. The entire matter is under continuous monitoring, and I am in constant contact with the local administrative authorities," he added.

Meanwhile, Almora SSP Devendra Pincha said rescue teams have been rushed to the scene and that reports are indicating some loss of life.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) said that the SDRF team dispatched to the accident spot. According to the information received, 6–7 people are feared dead, while the injured passengers have been admitted to the Government Hospital in Bhikiyasain, ANI reported.

(This is a developing story; check later for updates)

(With inputs from ANI)