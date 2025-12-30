403
Türkiye Warns of Threat to Somalia’s Sovereignty
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s representative to the United Nations, Ahmet Yildiz, firmly denounced Israel’s recent decision to acknowledge Somalia’s breakaway territory of Somaliland as an independent nation. He cautioned that such a move endangers Somalia’s sovereignty and poses a grave risk to both regional stability and global peace.
During an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council, Yildiz declared that the "principles of international order are once again challenged" by Israel’s action.
He underscored that Türkiye "firmly rejects Israel's announcement, which constitutes a clear and serious violation of international law and the charter of the UN."
He stressed that "unilateral recognition of a region that is a part of a sovereign UN member state directly undermines principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and non-interference."
Yildiz characterized the decision as "another example of the (Benjamin) Netanyahu government's unlawful actions aimed at creating instability at both the regional and global level," insisting that such behavior cannot be normalized, overlooked, or excused.
He further warned that the recognition "sets a dangerous precedent with far-reaching consequences, undermining the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia, a UN member state, and is a blatant threat to international peace and security and risks encouraging fragmentation and instability, particularly in the corner of Africa and the Red Sea."
Finally, Yildiz emphasized that the move represents "an explicit intervention in Somalia's internal affairs," reiterating that "decisions regarding the future of the Federal Republic of Somalia and the Somaliland region should and will be taken by the Somalis alone."
