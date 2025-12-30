'Youth Over Experience' Aakash Chopra Slams CSK Auction Strategy, Says Dhoni Era Truly Finished Before IPL 2026

Former India opener Aakash Chopra believes the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have shifted their identity ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League season, moving away from MS Dhoni's trademark reliance on experience to a youth-driven approach under Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra remarked that the franchise's auction choices and trades suggest Gaikwad, rather than Dhoni, is shaping the team's future.“This used to be Dhoni's team. It doesn't look like Dhoni's team to me. When you see the pivot towards all youth, suddenly you feel it's not Dhoni's but Ruturaj Gaikwad's team,” he said.

CSK invested ₹41 crore to secure nine players at the IPL 2026 auction. Their biggest move came before the bidding began, trading in Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals for ₹18 crore while releasing Ravindra Jadeja (₹14 crore) and Sam Curran (₹2.40 crore) to the Jaipur franchise. Chopra questioned whether the decision to part ways with Jadeja was wise, noting that Prashant Veer, brought in as a replacement, does not offer the same all-round value.“Jaddu would have still given you two more years. I get it that you wanted Sanju Samson, but Prashant Veer, is that an upgrade?” he asked.

The commentator further argued that CSK could have retained Jadeja while still acquiring Samson, given the number of other players they eventually let go, including Matheesha Pathirana, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi and Vijay Shankar. He concluded that the franchise has moved on from Dhoni's era, embracing a new philosophy centered on youth.

Aakash Chopra also analyzed CSK's likely playing combination for IPL 2026, highlighting the heavy Indian presence in the squad.“Their selection has been very interesting because when you try to make the XI, it seems like you can make an entire Indian team, and that you need just one or two overseas players,” he observed. With Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Ayush Mhatre, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma and Dewald Brevis forming the batting core, Chopra noted that Matthew Short may struggle to find a place in the top order.

He suggested that CSK could line up with only three overseas players in their playing twelve, naming Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis and Brevis as likely inclusions. Domestic options such as Khaleel Ahmed and Anshul Kamboj (as impact player) would round out the side.

Aakash Chopra concluded by stressing that CSK will lack the wealth of experience that defined their past success. He added that the franchise does not appear to have four standout overseas performers, leaving significant questions about their balance and strength heading into IPL 2026.