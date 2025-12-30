Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tripura Student Murder: Kiran Bedi Flags Lack Of Preventive Policing


2025-12-30 01:50:27
Former IPS officer Kiran Bedi raised serious concerns over the murder of Tripura student Angel Chakma in Dehradun, stressing the absence of preventive policing. She said police must actively engage with youth, strengthen community policing, and maintain proper record systems to stop such crimes before they occur.

AsiaNet News

