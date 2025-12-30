403
Netanyahu orders temporary halt to Israeli army operations amid US visit
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed the Israeli army to pause certain military operations while he is in the United States, citing concerns about potential “undesired entanglement” during his meetings with US President Donald Trump, according to local reports.
“The political leadership has instructed the Israeli army to suspend some military operations until Netanyahu returns from his visit to the US,” the public broadcaster KAN reported. The decision reportedly aims to avoid “unwanted complications” during Netanyahu’s talks in Florida.
Netanyahu arrived in the US on Sunday, following a recent incident in southern Gaza in which a reserve officer was wounded in a bomb explosion in Rafah. The prime minister attributed the attack to Hamas.
During the US visit, discussions with Trump are expected to focus on advancing the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, which began on Oct. 10. This next stage includes the establishment of a new governing structure in Gaza excluding Hamas, the formation of a multinational oversight force, and the disarmament of Hamas.
Since October 2023, Israeli military actions in Gaza have reportedly resulted in the deaths of over 71,000 Palestinians, primarily women and children, leaving the region largely uninhabitable.
