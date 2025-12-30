403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Boeing secures Pentagon contract for Israeli F-15 jets
(MENAFN) The Pentagon announced Monday that Boeing has been awarded an $8.6 billion contract to supply new F-15 jets for Israel.
"This contract provides for the design, integration, instrumentation, test, production and delivery of 25 new F-15IA aircraft for the Israeli Air Force with an option for an additional 25 F-15IA aircraft," the statement said.
The work will take place in Missouri, with the program scheduled for completion by Dec. 31, 2035, according to Pentagon officials.
The announcement followed a meeting in Florida between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which Netanyahu also held private discussions with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
"This contract provides for the design, integration, instrumentation, test, production and delivery of 25 new F-15IA aircraft for the Israeli Air Force with an option for an additional 25 F-15IA aircraft," the statement said.
The work will take place in Missouri, with the program scheduled for completion by Dec. 31, 2035, according to Pentagon officials.
The announcement followed a meeting in Florida between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which Netanyahu also held private discussions with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment