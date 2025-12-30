Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Boeing secures Pentagon contract for Israeli F-15 jets

Boeing secures Pentagon contract for Israeli F-15 jets


2025-12-30 01:17:38
(MENAFN) The Pentagon announced Monday that Boeing has been awarded an $8.6 billion contract to supply new F-15 jets for Israel.

"This contract provides for the design, integration, instrumentation, test, production and delivery of 25 new F-15IA aircraft for the Israeli Air Force with an option for an additional 25 F-15IA aircraft," the statement said.

The work will take place in Missouri, with the program scheduled for completion by Dec. 31, 2035, according to Pentagon officials.

The announcement followed a meeting in Florida between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which Netanyahu also held private discussions with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

MENAFN30122025000045017640ID1110537593



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search