New Book Warns 'Jobless By Design' Is The Real AI Strategy-And It's Already Here
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) While the public debates whether AI will"save" us or
“replace” us, author Pafel Dubois argues the more immediate threat is already embedded in
everyday systems: automated decision-making that expands surveillance, reshapes work,
and reduces people to data points-often with no meaningful way to appeal.
In Unnatural Selection: The Catastrophic Cost of Misusing AI, Dubois cuts through tech-
utopia narratives to examine the structural reality of the AI era: a modern economy built on
data extraction, automated optimization, and institutional inertia. The book has ranked in
the Top 10 of Amazon's Labour & Industrial Relations category in the United Kingdom
and France-recently reaching #3 in the U.K. and #6 in France-and has also ranked
in the Top 25 of multiple U.S. Kindle categories, signaling growing reader urgency around
work, privacy, and accountability in the automation age.
“AI isn't magic. It's a construction project-and we are living in the worksite,” said Dubois.
“If we don't demand guardrails now, we'll wake up in a world where critical decisions about
our jobs, our credit, and our reputations are made by systems we don't understand-and
can't challenge.”
The book maps the quiet mechanisms accelerating this shift, including:
. Workforce Restructuring: marketing“augmentation” while building replacement
architecture.
. Surveillance Normalization: data collection expanding far beyond informed consent.
. Automation Bias: where the default becomes destiny because pushing back is punished.
. The Liar's Dividend: a deepfake culture where truth is harder to prove and trust is easier
to exploit.
Rather than stopping at diagnosis, Unnatural Selection includes a practical Field Kit-
questions, red flags, and decision rules designed for professionals and everyday readers who
refuse to be passive passengers in an automated world. The Field Kit focuses on concrete
accountability: what to ask before an AI tool is deployed, what transparency must include in
real life, and where to draw bright lines when a system can't be appealed, audited, or clearly
explained.
A recent NewInBooks feature described the book as“a gripping and necessary wake-up call
that shatters the myths of tech utopia... and shows why reclaiming control starts with
understanding the system before it finishes rewriting us.”
Readers can learn more in the Interview with Pafel Dubois and find official updates,
resources, and media materials at PafelDubois.
Availability
Unnatural Selection is available now on Amazon Kindle (U.S.).
About the Author
Pafel Dubois is an author and strategist specializing in the intersection of international
business, algorithmic governance, and human agency. With a degree in International
Business and a global perspective shaped by cross-cultural experience and fluency in French,
he forensically examines how modern digital and institutional structures reshape
professional roles. His work focuses on identifying the "Governance Gap" in automated
systems and providing leaders with actionable frameworks to protect the human element in
a rapidly changing corporate landscape.
Media Contact
Pafel Dubois - New York City, NY



