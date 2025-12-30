Arunachal Is India's Part, Bangladesh Must Drop Dreams: BJP's Tapir Gao

BJP Leader Dismisses China's Claim, Warns Bangladesh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tapir Gao on Tuesday dismissed China's labelling of Arunachal Pradesh as 'South Tibet' and said that it remains an "inseparable part" of India. "China calls Arunachal Pradesh 'southern Tibet'. India has repeatedly said that Arunachal Pradesh is an inseparable part of India. Arunachal Pradesh was never a part of Tibet. The 14th Dalai Lama has also said this many times. A day will come when China will have to leave Tibet," Gao told ANI.

He further suggested that Bangladesh should set aside its misconceptions and ambitions to "extend itself into northeast India," noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the nation. He focused on the need to deport "illegal" immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar. "Bangladesh's dreams of extending into our northeast region. PM Modi leads today's India, so Bangladesh should not have any misconceptions about India. We can even expand the 22km chicken neck stretch and also take the Chittagong Hill. Today's India can do anything. We have to send back all Bangladeshis and Rohingyas living illegally in India," Gao said.

'China Has an Expansionist Policy': Former Diplomat

Earlier, Former diplomat KP Fabian observed that China's view of Arunachal Pradesh as part of its territorial outlook linked to Tibet reflects a long-standing expansionist approach, even as India continues efforts to maintain workable relations with Beijing in areas such as trade and investment.

In an interview with ANI, Fabian referred to a recent Pentagon assessment on China and Arunachal Pradesh, saying, "The Pentagon is right in the sense that China sees Arunachal Pradesh, you know, as one of the five fingers of Tibet. You know, the other fingers." Placing this perception of Chiang Kai-shek's government in a historical context, Fabian said such thinking was not new. "Now, this was the view of also. In other words, we in India have recognised, but we should keep in mind, China has an expansionist policy. You know, China doesn't respect the territorial integrity of India," he said.

Pentagon Report Flags China's Claim

Meanwhile, a Pentagon report submitted to the US Congress has flagged China's claim over India's Arunachal Pradesh as part of its stated "core interests", underscoring Beijing's broader national strategy aimed at achieving the "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation" by 2049. (ANI)

