Drug Dealers In Ternopil Region Have UAH 9M Worth Of Cannabis Seized

This was reported on Facebook by the Ternopil Regional Prosecutor's Office, Ukrinform reports.

“Under the procedural guidance of the Bucha District Prosecutor's Office, 25 kg of cannabis worth over UAH 9 million were seized from a man who grew raw materials for drugs, and his accomplice was exposed,” the statement said.

According to the investigation, a native of Kherson region, who lived in one of the villages of Chortkiv district, Ternopil region, stored large quantities of narcotic substances for sale.

Law enforcement officers discovered a drug laboratory in a neighboring house to which the suspect had access. There, with the help of special lighting, ventilation, irrigation, and microclimate control systems, the man grew cannabis. In addition, he set up a warehouse for the illegal storage, packaging, and sale of drugs in a utility room.

Law enforcement officers seized equipment for growing cannabis and more than 25 kg of cannabis, whose approximate value on the black market exceeds UAH 9 million.

The man was notified of his suspicion of illegal production, acquisition, manufacture, and storage of narcotics on an especially large scale (Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code). He was remanded in custody without bail.

His accomplice was also taken into custody and charged under the same article of the Criminal Code.

Other persons involved in illegal activities are being identified.

