PM Orders Emergency Infrastructure Repairs As Ministers Dispatched To Flood-Hit South

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 30 (Petra) - Prime Minister Jafar Hassan has issued an urgent directive to all relevant ministries and state agencies to mobilize "all available resources" to address the damage caused by the severe weather system that swept the Kingdom over the past two days.The Prime Minister ordered that the state of emergency remain in effect to mitigate the impact of an incoming cold front expected later this week.Hassan dispatched several ministers on a field mission to the southern governorates. The delegation is tasked with assessing the aftermath of Monday's record downpours on local infrastructure and initiating immediate rehabilitation efforts.The Prime Minister underscored the necessity of rapid intervention, particularly for public facilities and the transportation network.He directed the immediate release of emergency funds to finance the repair of damaged infrastructure, stressing that "the safety of citizens and the continuity of public services" must remain the government's absolute priority.He also called for heightened inter-agency coordination to ensure that heavy machinery and emergency crews are prepositioned ahead of the forecasted weekend weather.The Prime Minister noted a silver lining for the Kingdom's water security. The recent "rains of goodness" have significantly bolstered national reservoir levels, signaling a promising outlook for both the agricultural sector and domestic water supply in 2026.However, Hassan warned that this surplus requires vigilance, ordering continuous monitoring of dams and water storage sites to handle any "abnormal conditions" exacerbated by regional and global climate volatility.Hassan emphasized that awareness campaigns must continue with renewed urgency, particularly for those residing in flood-prone areas. He urged citizens to treat all official weather warnings with the utmost seriousness to prevent the loss of life or further avoidable property damage during this period of extreme climatic instability.