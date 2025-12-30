403
Zelensky outlines dependence on US aid amid ongoing war with Russia
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy underscored the vital role of continued US assistance in Ukraine’s defense against Russia, warning that his country cannot prevail without sustained American backing, according to remarks broadcast Monday.
“Can we win without American support? No," he said.
"Without American support, we can't defend the sky. Even now, it's very difficult. But American support with missiles for air defense is really helpful and strong in any case."
Zelenskyy made the comments following talks held Sunday with US President Donald Trump in Florida, where the two leaders discussed the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
After the meeting, Trump told reporters that he had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin about Ukraine’s reconstruction once the war ends, claiming that Moscow would contribute to rebuilding efforts by offering assistance, including discounted supplies.
"Russia wants to see Ukraine succeed. President Putin was very generous in his feeling toward Ukraine succeeding," Trump said.
Zelenskyy, however, voiced strong skepticism toward Russia’s intentions and rejected the notion that Moscow genuinely supports Ukraine’s recovery.
“I don't trust Russians…I don't trust Putin, and he doesn't want success for Ukraine.”
"Really, he doesn't want (it). I believe that he can say such words to President Trump. I believe in it, that he can say it, but it's not true...He can say that 'I want a successful Ukraine, and I'm ready to give them cheap electricity’...It's not about energy. We don't need anything from them," Zelenskyy said.
When asked about Russia’s possible involvement in rebuilding Ukraine after the war, Zelenskyy said that reconstruction would only be acceptable if it involved substantial financial compensation from Moscow.
“They have to give us money…and we will rebuild everything what we need to rebuild.”
