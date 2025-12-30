Baltimore News Veteran Leon Harris Launches Scholarship Supporting Students In Recovery

MENAFN - GetNews) Leon Harris Road to Recovery ScholarshipThe Leon Harris Road to Recovery Scholarship will award $1,000 to an undergraduate student whose path to higher education follows a commitment to personal recovery.

BALTIMORE, MD - Award-winning journalist and mentor Leon Harris announces the establishment of the Leon Harris Road to Recovery Scholarship. This new national initiative is designed to support undergraduate students in the United States who have completed, or are currently in, a recovery program and are pursuing higher education as a key step in their forward journey. The scholarship reflects Leon Harris 's deep commitment to resilience, service, and the transformative power of education.

With a broadcasting career spanning over three decades at networks like CNN and major Washington, D.C. affiliates, Leon Harris has reported on pivotal moments in history, earning a reputation for integrity and insight. Beyond journalism, Leon Harris has consistently dedicated his time to mentoring and supporting educational causes. The creation of this scholarship is a direct extension of that lifelong service, aiming to provide tangible support and recognition for students demonstrating remarkable personal strength.

“Higher education is a powerful catalyst for lasting change, and the discipline and perspective gained on a recovery journey are invaluable assets in academia and life,” said Leon Harris.“This scholarship seeks to honor that specific resilience and invest in the future these students are building for themselves and their communities.”

The Leon Harris Road to Recovery Scholarship is open to any undergraduate student enrolled at an accredited institution in the United States. To apply, candidates must submit an original essay of 500 to 700 words addressing the prompt:“How has your recovery journey shaped your outlook on education and life, and how do you plan to use your education to inspire or create change for yourself and others?”

The selection process will focus on the applicant's personal narrative, clarity of purpose, and demonstrated commitment to their educational and personal growth. The one-time award of $1,000 is intended to assist with educational expenses, reducing financial barriers for a student committed to their academic and personal development.

Applications for the Leon Harris Road to Recovery Scholarship must be submitted by the deadline of June 15, 2026. The recipient will be selected and announced on July 15, 2026. All application details and submission portals are available on the official scholarship website.

The establishment of this scholarship underscores a core belief held by Leon Harris: that every individual's story of overcoming challenges deserves acknowledgment and that education is a fundamental pillar for sustainable personal and societal progress. Leon Harris envisions this scholarship as an ongoing initiative to support the next generation of leaders who have turned adversity into purpose.

For further information about the Leon Harris Road to Recovery Scholarship, including detailed eligibility criteria and application instructions, prospective applicants and supporting organizations are encouraged to visit the official website.