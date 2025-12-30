Creative Bioarray Expands Safety Evaluation Capabilities With In Vitro And In Vivo Toxicology Services

MENAFN - GetNews) Creative Bioarray is proud to announce the enhancement of its comprehensive safety evaluation services with specialized In Vitro Toxicology and In Vivo Toxicology solutions

New York - Dec 26, 2025 - In the pharmaceutical industry, which looks to outsource its product development and discovery requirements, Creative Bioarray has been helping our customers deliver therapies while bending the cost and time curve of drug discovery and development. Recently, Creative Bioarray is proud to announce the enhancement of its comprehensive safety evaluation services with specialized In Vitro Toxicology and In Vivo Toxicology solutions, designed to support clients through all stages of product development.

Creative Bioarray's preclinical toxicology services provide a robust testing platform that utilizes advanced methods to assess the safety of novel compounds and products, focusing on the evaluation of cytotoxicity, genotoxicity, and systemic toxicity effects. This enables efficient risk assessment during the early stages of drug development. By employing high-throughput technologies, Creative Bioarray's laboratories can rapidly generate large amounts of data, thereby improving regulatory compliance and providing a basis for informed decision-making.

To further enhance these services, Creative Bioarray's in vivo toxicology services provide a deeper understanding of the mechanisms of action of compounds in a biological environment. These services include maximum tolerated dose studies, repeated-dose toxicity assessments, and developmental and reproductive toxicity assessments, offering crucial insights into the long-term effects of new products. By integrating in vitro and in vivo research methods, Creative Bioarray provides clients with comprehensive risk assessments, supporting the smooth transition of products from preclinical stages to market launch.

In recognition of the individual needs of each client, Creative Bioarray customizes its testing protocols to align with specific product requirements and industry standards. This tailored approach not only accelerates milestones in product development but also captures diverse safety profiles necessary for informed consumer health decisions. This rigorous evaluation process demonstrates the company's commitment to maintaining high safety standards throughout every stage of the product lifecycle.

In addition, Creative Bioarray offers a wide range of toxicology testing services, covering endocrine disruptor screening, acute and chronic toxicity studies, skin toxicity testing, and ocular toxicity assessment. These testing services are applicable to various industries, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and consumer products, ensuring that all clients receive relevant information regarding the safety of their products.

“We are committed to being a trusted partner for our clients, helping them navigate complex regulatory compliance challenges while safeguarding consumer interests,” said Hannah Cole, the marketing director of Creative Bioarray, she also claimed,“Creative Bioarray's services also include testing for endocrine disruption, skin irritation, and acute toxicity. Our broad range of services serves not only pharmaceutical companies but also the cosmetics and other consumer goods industries.”

Creative Bioarray is a partner for companies seeking reliable and scientifically robust solutions in their safety evaluation processes. With a dedication to advancing product safety through innovative testing methodologies, Creative Bioarray exemplifies leadership in the field of preclinical toxicology services.