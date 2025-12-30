403
Today In Kuwait's History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 30 (KUNA) --
1961 -- The State of Kuwait Constituent Assembly elections were held with the participation of 10,159 out of 11,288 eligible voters, resulting in the election of 20 members representing 10 constituencies.
1979 -- Abdullah Al-Roudhan passed away at the age of 69. He was member of the first National Assembly and held several ministerial positions.
1990 -- Former Parliament Speaker Khaled Al-Ghunaim passed away at the age of 74.
1997 -- The Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) announced that an earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale, shook Al-Rideefa, 50 kilometers southwest of Kuwait City.
2012 -- Kuwaiti Dr. Abdullah Al-Mhareb was elected as the new Director General of Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) during its General Congress held in Tunisia.
2020 -- The Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) announced the operation of a hydrogen naphtha treatment unit at Mina Abdullah Refinery. This was one of the units of the Clean Fuel Project. (end)
