Dhurandhar To Dangal: Top 10 Bollywood Blockbusters In The Last 10 Years

Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar has become the highest-grossing film of 2025. The movie has collected over 1100 crore at the box office. On this occasion, we are telling you about the 10 highest-grossing films of the last 10 years from Dangal to War

Aamir Khan's 2016 film Dangal is Bollywood's highest-grossing film to date. The film collected 2160 crore at the box office. It starred Aamir with Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and Zaira Wasim.

Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar (2017) earned 977 crore. Ranbir Kapoor's 2018 film Sanju was a blockbuster, grossing 586.85 crore.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's 2019 film War was a superhit, grossing 475.62 crore. The 2020 film Tanhaji was also a blockbuster, earning 368 crore. It starred Ajay Devgn and Kajol.

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's film Sooryavanshi was released in 2021. The movie was a superhit, doing 302.52 crore business. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 2022 film Brahmastra was also a hit, earning 435 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's 2023 blockbuster Jawan made a huge splash, earning 1159 crore. Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, and Pankaj Tripathi's film Stree 2 shook the box office in 2024, earning 874.58 crore.

Released this year, 2025, Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar is still going strong at the box office. The film has earned 1100.53 crore so far. It stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun.