Ikkis Screening: Sunny Deol Sports Clean Shaven Look At Dad Dharmendra's Last Movie

Ikkis Screening: A special screening was held for the late superstar Dharmendra's upcoming war drama film 'Ikkis'. On this occasion, his 65-year-old son Sunny Deol was seen in a completely different look. He had no beard or mustache on his face

During the screening of 'Ikkis', directed by Sriram Raghavan, Sunny Deol's look was such that for a moment, he reminded everyone of his father, Dharmendra. His pictures and videos are going viral on social media.

During the 'Ikkis' screening, Sunny got emotional while posing with his dad Dharmendra's poster. His eyes were moist. He stared at his dad's picture on the poster, as if asking, where have you gone.

There was also a moment when Sunny Deol was seen smiling for the paparazzi. The paparazzi Instagram page Yogen Shah shared some pictures where Sunny is seen smiling. The caption read, "A rare moment caught on camera. Sunny Deol greeted the cameras with a calm and graceful smile on the 'Ikkis' red carpet."

After his dad Dharmendra's passing, fans are getting emotional seeing Sunny Deol's smiling face. For instance, one user wrote, "A smile that wins hearts." Another user commented, "Warmth and class on the red carpet." One user wrote, "This moment feels very special."

'Ikkis' is Dharmendra's last film, releasing on Jan 1, 2026. He plays Agastya Nanda's father. Jaideep Ahlawat and Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia are the leads. Dharmendra passed away on Nov 24, 2025, about a month and a half before the film's release.