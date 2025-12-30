'It's Not About Language': Kasaragod Panchayat Chief Fida Ujampadavu Defends English Oath Speech

Kasaragod: When Fida Ujampadavu, the newly-elected President of Puthige Panchayat in Kasaragod, delivered her first official speech in English after being sworn in, the clip immediately went viral - and so did the debate around it.

Many questioned why a local body leader chose English over Malayalam. But for Fida, the answer is simple: the message matters more than the medium.

“The subject being raised is more important than the language, and what is said should not be foolish,” she said, reacting to the online chatter around her speech.

A Young Graduate Steps Into Public Life

Fida isn't a career politician. She was fielded by the Congress in the Ujampadavu ward of Puthige Panchayat after completing her MA in English Literature from Kasaragod Government College. She went on to defeat the CPI(M) candidate, and with the Congress securing a majority in the Panchayat, she was chosen as its President.

Speaking to Asianet News Online, she said her mission is clear - to help transform her“very backward panchayat” through development-focused governance.

'I Spoke in English Because I'm Comfortable'

Fida didn't mince words when asked about her choice of language.

“I spoke in English because it is more comfortable for me to speak in English. I also thought this would help avoid the local dialect creeping in when speaking Malayalam. It's not about which language you speak, but about being careful that what you say is not foolish.”

For her, clarity - not linguistic pride - comes first.

“Whatever language you speak, it is enough that the listeners clearly understand what is being said. Even when speaking to the media, if you don't know how to speak in English, it is better to speak in the language you know. There are many facilities for translation these days,” she added.

'I Won't Speak Only in English'

Despite the noise online, Fida also made it clear that she has no intention of restricting herself to English.

She said she prefers speaking in a language that Panchayat members - and the people she represents - are comfortable with. Her focus, she stressed, is on youth-driven governance, accessibility and meaningful change.

Breaking Through Old Barriers

Fida does not come from a political family. That makes her rise even more striking in a Panchayat where, as she puts it, politics has been dominated by the same faces for years.

Those who had been contesting in Puthige“for ages”, she said, often failed to acknowledge or embrace the fresh ideas of the youth.

And that is exactly what she now hopes to change.

Her remarks came against the backdrop of a wider language debate involving Rajya Sabha MP AA Rahim.