Hot Air Balloon To Underwater Parties: 5 Unique UAE New Year's Eve Celebrations

As New Year's Eve approaches, celebrations across the UAE are extending beyond traditional fireworks viewing spots.

From sky-high experiences to underwater dining and desert escapes, a growing number of events are offering alternative ways to mark the start of 2026, often away from dense crowds and familiar vantage points.

Here are five New Year's Eve experiences that stand out for their setting rather than scale.

1. Ring in the New Year from a hot air balloon at Atlantis. The Palm



At Atlantis The Palm, a tethered hot air balloon experience is offering guests a sky-level view of the New Year's Eve fireworks. According to organisers, the NYE Sky Carnival includes two balloon ascents, one between 7pm and 10pm and another after midnight from 1am to 2am.

From the balloon, guests can see fireworks across Atlantis, JBR, Burj Al Arab and surrounding areas. The experience also includes on-ground activities and a reflective ritual where guests write intentions for the year ahead.

According to event details, pricing starts at Dh 500 per person for balcony seating, while café outdoor seating is priced at Dh 2,000 per table for up to four guests. VIP seating is priced at Dh 3,000 per table for up to four guests.

2. Watch fireworks from the water on a night kayak or paddleboard.



For water lovers, some water activity businesses are offering guided night kayaking and paddleboarding sessions during New Year's Eve.

According to the Crystal Clear Watersports operator, the routes provide views toward Burj Khalifa, Jumeirah Bay Island and the Four Seasons Hotel area, allowing participants to watch fireworks from the water.

Prices vary by package and duration. The experience is limited to small groups and focuses on calm water conditions rather than speed or performance.

3. Dine beneath the ocean at Ossiano.

At Ossiano, New Year's Eve is marked with a multi-course dinner served inside the restaurant's underwater dining room.

According to the restaurant's New Year's Eve menu details, the experience is priced at Dh 1,500 per person, with dining starting from 7pm on December 31. After dinner, guests are guided to designated viewing areas to watch the Atlantis, The Palm, fireworks.

The experience combines fine dining with a quieter countdown, offering an alternative to large-scale parties.

4. Count down 50 metres in the air at Dinner in the Sky Dubai.

Dinner in the Sky Dubai is hosting a suspended dining experience on New Year's Eve, with guests seated at a table raised approximately 50 metres above ground. The event runs from 10.30 pm through midnight and includes a multi-course menu.

According to the organisers, tickets are priced from Dh 1,400 per person. The experience offers views of Palm Jumeirah, JBR and Dubai Marina as the city marks the New Year.

5. Escape the city with a desert New Year in Liwa

For those looking to avoid urban celebrations, New Year's Eve in Liwa offers a desert-based alternative. The Liwa Moreeb Dune Festival, also known as the Liwa International Festival, runs from late December into early January in Liwa Oasis, Abu Dhabi.

The festival features dune climbing competitions, car and bike races, and evening activities under open desert skies. Entry to the festival grounds is generally free, according to organisers, while participation in specific events or activities may carry separate fees.

Rather than fireworks, the focus is on motorsports, desert culture and large-scale outdoor gatherings.