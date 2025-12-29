A2Z Cust2mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) Powers The Next Wave Of Retail Technology Innovation



Over the next decade, innovation in retail technology is likely to matter as much as location, pricing and assortment.

A2Z positions its Cust2Mate smart-cart platform as a modular system that can retrofit existing carts with a large touchscreen and a“sensor fusion” approach. For investors and retail operators watching the space, the core takeaway is that innovation is no longer optional“futureproofing.”

Retail is in a race to make shopping faster, more personalized and more efficient, and the winners are increasingly the ones investing in technology that connects what shoppers do in-store with the intelligence retailers have built online. A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ: AZ ) is focused squarely on that shift through its smart-cart platform, designed to retrofit existing carts with a digital interface and a sensor-driven, data-enabled in-store experience.

Over the next decade, innovation in retail technology is likely to matter as much as location, pricing and assortment. Stores are under pressure from labor constraints, rising fulfillment expectations and consumers who want"online-level" convenience in physical aisles.

