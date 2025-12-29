Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
420 With CNW - As Federal Drug Policy Evolves, Tennessee Lawmakers Mull Medical Marijuana Reforms


2025-12-29 11:02:37
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Cannabis has been removed from the federal government's most restrictive drug category following a recent executive order by President Donald Trump. The move shifts marijuana from Schedule I, a group reserved for substances deemed to have no accepted medical use, to Schedule III.

Cannabis firms like Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) (TSX: TLRY) will be tracking the debates around the U.S. in the wake of the federal change to the classification of...

