Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Sunny Skies With Normal Winter Temperatures Across The City

Bengaluru witnesses sunny skies and normal winter temperatures today. Coastal, North, and South Interior Karnataka are expected to remain dry. City temperature is around 21°C with clear skies, moderate humidity, light winds, AQI ranging from 60-180.

In South Interior Karnataka, Bengaluru will experience sunny and clear skies over the coming days. Current temperatures are around 21°C, with humidity at 51% and winds blowing at 12.2 km/h.

Air quality in the city ranges between 60 and 180 AQI, indicating poor conditions, so residents are advised to take precautions, especially those with respiratory issues.

Bidar recorded the lowest temperature across Karnataka last night at 9.5°C. Despite reports from Hassan and Bengaluru HAL stations, which seem to be showing incorrect readings, the State has not experienced any cold wave conditions.

Overall, the temperatures remain typical for the winter season, reflecting a normal winter pattern across the region.

Coastal Karnataka is expected to experience dry weather for the next seven days, from 29 December 2025 to 4 January 2026.

All districts along the coast are likely to remain free from rainfall, with clear skies and stable temperatures.

Residents and visitors can anticipate pleasant conditions throughout the week, making it suitable for outdoor activities and travel.

The weather in North Interior Karnataka is forecast to remain dry over the same period.

From 29 December 2025 to 4 January 2026, all districts in this region are expected to experience clear skies and minimal humidity.

The stable weather provides favourable conditions for agriculture, travel, and daily activities in the northern interior districts.