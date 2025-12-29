4 Major Shifts WWE Could See If Nikki Bella Wins Women's World Championship On RAW

Nikki Bella's possible title win on RAW could reshape rivalries, end pushes, and spark dramatic returns.

Stephanie Vaquer's rise on the main roster has been rapid. La Primera won the Women's World Championship in her first attempt and has been portrayed as a dominant force. Losing the title so soon could halt her momentum, especially since her character has not yet been fully developed. A feud with Bella might follow, but the setback would likely slow her push in the near future.

The dynamic between Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez has already been strained. Rodriguez jumped ahead in line to challenge for the Women's World Championship, leaving Morgan frustrated. If Rodriguez fails to secure the title, Morgan could blame her, intensifying their issues. In a Triple Threat match with no disqualification, Morgan's interference could even cost Rodriguez the bout, allowing Bella to capitalize. Such a betrayal could push Morgan out of Judgment Day and ignite further conflict.

Liv Morgan and Bella were building toward a clash at Evolution 2025 before Morgan's shoulder injury sidelined her for months. Bella winning the championship would set the stage for that rivalry to resume. Rodriguez, if unsuccessful, might support her Judgment Day teammate by helping Morgan pursue the title. This scenario could reignite the Bella‐Morgan feud, giving fans a storyline that had been delayed but never forgotten.

Nikki Bella's comeback in 2025 has felt incomplete without her twin sister. During her earlier WWE run, Brie Bella was a constant presence, except during their occasional feuds. A title win could be the perfect moment for Brie to reappear, assisting her sister in reclaiming the spotlight. Though Brie has remained quiet about a WWE return due to her AEW ties through Bryan Danielson, the timing could be ideal for a surprise comeback. Such a move would add star power and nostalgia to the division.