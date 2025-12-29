Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Dense Fog, Smog And Cold Grip City As IMD Keeps Orange Alert

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR begins Tuesday, December 30, under thick fog and stubborn smog as the IMD maintains an orange alert. Low visibility, cold temperatures and very poor air quality continue to disrupt daily life

Delhi-NCR woke up to another challenging winter morning on Tuesday, December 30, as very dense fog enveloped large parts of the region. The India Meteorological Department has kept the orange alert in place, warning of severely reduced visibility, especially during early morning hours. Highways, flyovers and major arterial roads in south and east Delhi, along with Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram, remain particularly vulnerable. While visibility is expected to improve slightly by late forenoon as temperatures rise, commuters have been advised to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary early travel.

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday is likely to hover around 7°C, with the maximum expected near 22°C. Calm wind conditions and high moisture levels are allowing pollutants to remain trapped close to the ground, leading to persistent smog. As a result, air quality across the capital continues to stay in the very poor category, with some areas at risk of slipping into severe levels. Experts warn that these conditions are ideal for smog formation during night and early morning hours, offering little relief from the toxic mix of cold and pollution.

With GRAP Stage III restrictions already implemented, construction activities and certain industrial operations remain curtailed across Delhi-NCR. Authorities are also stepping up checks on vehicular emissions. Health officials have once again urged children, senior citizens and people with respiratory issues to limit outdoor exposure. Meanwhile, airlines remain on alert as dense fog may disrupt flight schedules during morning hours. Passengers travelling today have been advised to check flight status in advance.