Why Every Business Needs A Chatgpt App

On November 13, 2025, OpenAI introduced the ChatGPT Apps SDK. With this release, businesses and developers gained the ability to build custom GPT-powered applications that extend ChatGPT's functionality for specific use cases. However, only companies like Spotify, Figma, Booking and others could be presented to users.

That changed after 17 December, when OpenAI opened app submissions for review and publication in ChatGPT, making them publicly discoverable. This opened the door for businesses to bring their solutions into one of the world's most widely used AI platforms, which now sees over 800 million weekly active users.

As the platform evolves, so does the visibility of AI across digital experiences, and many businesses are already feeling the impact, often without realizing it.

See how AI is already impacting your business

If you want to track the impact of AI on your business, Google Analytics 4 can help. With its help, you can analyze traffic from AI tools by examining referral sources and session origins. GA4 makes it possible to see visits coming from AI assistants, assess how often users arrive from them, and evaluate engagement on key pages.

To gain a more detailed view of your AI visibility, platforms like Semrush, Cloudflare and SimiliarWeb offer complementary insights. Semrush helps companies measure AI-generated content landscape in the industry. You can spot where AI content is being used, its performance in search results, and your competitors' positioning.

Meanwhile, Cloudflare enables businesses to see which AI models are crawling their websites, how frequently, and what content is being accessed. These insights make it easier to see the impact AI has on your digital visibility and user behavior.

Just to make things a little more real, here are a few stats that show how AI models like ChatGPT are already reshaping content discovery across industries:

● AI‐powered search handles nearly 50% of all consumer queries.

● 5 % of desktop search traffic is going to ChatGPT.

● AI models mention up to 5 different brands.

● ChatGPT processes over 2.5 billion prompts per day.

So among all those numbers, citations, and content pulls, your brand might already be in the mix. Or missing entirely. The only way to know is to start looking.

We help businesses launch inside ChatGPT

With such impressive numbers, it's hard to deny that AI is now an integral part of user discovery, engagement, and interaction online. Recognizing this growing trend, our team at Keenethics couldn't stand by and watch it unfold from the sidelines.

When OpenAI announced a new generation of apps you can interact with directly inside ChatGPT, we jumped in. We gathered our R&D team, held a brainstorming sprint, and began exploring what we could build to take advantage of this new platform. That's when we stumbled onto something unexpectedly simple and surprisingly useful.

We noticed that people were already using ChatGPT as a randomizer, asking it to“pick a number between 1 and 100” or“choose a giveaway winner.” But the twist is that ChatGPT can't actually generate real randomness. And in use cases like public giveaways or prize draws, fake randomness can lead to real consequences.

So we built the Randomizer ChatGPT App that brings cryptographically secure randomness directly into the ChatGPT experience. Using it, you can draw a winner, pick a number, or select a random item from a list. The results appear through an interactive card with clear context, smooth animations, and a one-click refresh.

This is just one example. The truth is, we see ChatGPT as a new kind of platform, and we know how to build for it. Our team understands the SDK, the platform's constraints, and the potential it unlocks. So if you're exploring ways ChatGPT apps could create new possibilities for your business, we'd love to help.