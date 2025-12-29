Clutter To Cash Ltd. Launches New Vancouver Location, Turning Junk Into Community Value

MENAFN - GetNews)Clutter to Cash Ltd., a family-owned leader in eco-conscious junk removal and resale, is proud to announce the launch of its new downtown Vancouver office at Clutter to Cash Vancouver, 595 Howe St, Suite 306, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2T5, Canada, serving residents and businesses across the city. The expansion gives Vancouver homeowners, renters, students, and small businesses a streamlined way to declutter, earn money on resalable items, and reduce waste sent to local landfills.

“We believe every item deserves a second chance and every neighbourhood deserves to see the benefits of a cleaner, more sustainable city,” said the founder of Clutter to Cash Ltd.“By opening our Howe Street office centrally located downtown, we are making it easier than ever for Vancouverites to clear space, lower stress, and put value back into the community instead of the landfill.”

Sustainable services throughout Vancouver

From its new Howe Street location, Clutter to Cash Ltd. provides a full range of junk removal and cleanout services designed to prioritize donation and recycling before disposal. The company's model focuses on identifying items with resale potential, consigning them through local channels so that clients can receive a share of the proceeds while extending the life of usable goods.

The Vancouver team works with households, estates, offices, and strata properties to manage everything from single-item pickups to full-property cleanouts. Services can include junk removal, estate cleanouts, moving support, recycling, and hoarding-sensitive cleanups, all delivered with an emphasis on compassion, transparency, and environmental responsibility.

Community partnerships and local impact

Clutter to Cash Ltd. has built relationships with local non-profits, community organizations, and businesses to ensure that furniture, household goods, and other reusable items are redirected where they are needed most. The company reports that a significant portion of what it collects is donated or recycled rather than sent directly to landfill, reinforcing its commitment to a circular, community-first approach.

“We're excited to collaborate with charities, businesses, and residents to help everyone turn clutter into something meaningful,” added the founder.“Whether it's supporting a family moving to a new home, assisting a small office relocation, or helping an estate executor, our goal is to make the process easier, kinder, and more sustainable for Vancouver.”

Easy access and how to get started

Residents and business owners can connect with the new Vancouver office by phone at +1 778-770-5442 to request over-the-phone or online appraisals, or arrange a full-service pickup. Clients are encouraged to share photos of items in advance for faster estimates and to help identify resale opportunities that can generate cash back.

With this launch, Clutter to Cash Ltd. is reinforcing its mission to declutter homes and businesses while supporting a cleaner, more resilient Vancouver.

About Clutter to Cash Ltd.

Clutter to Cash Ltd. is a Canadian cleanout, junk removal, and consignment company dedicated to helping clients declutter responsibly while maximizing the value of reusable items. With over a decade of experience serving families and businesses, the company focuses on donation-first, recycle-second practices and offers a unique resale and consignment model that lets clients share in the proceeds from items given a second life.

Contact information:

Email: ...

Phone: +1 778-770-5442