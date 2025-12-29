Kareena Praghi Crowned Miss India Universe USA 2025 At Historic Virtual Pageant Launch

The grand winners of India Universe USA 2025 have been officially announced, marking a powerful and successful launch of the first-ever virtual platform dedicated to celebrating Indian culture and empowering women worldwide.

Kareena Praghi has been crowned Miss India Universe USA 2025, embodying grace, confidence, and global Indian excellence.

Ruchi Sutar earned the prestigious title of Mrs India Universe USA 2025, representing strength, elegance, and inspiration.

Dr. Bhavi Shah was honored as Mrs Glamorous India Universe USA 2025, celebrated for her charisma, talent, and leadership.

This landmark event proudly celebrates Indian heritage while extending life-changing opportunities to women across the globe-especially those who have only dreamed of wearing a crown. Through this innovative virtual pageant platform, women can now participate from the convenience of their own homes, showcasing their culture, talent, and individuality on an international stage.

Founded and led by Nitu Shukla, former Miss India Universe USA is committed to empowering women worldwide, breaking barriers and redefining access to global beauty and talent platforms. This initiative is more than a pageant-it is a movement that uplifts, inspires, and creates new possibilities for women everywhere.

With its successful launch, India Universe USA sets a new standard for inclusivity, innovation, and cultural pride in the global pageant industry.