MONACO/PARIS - As the first year of his tenure concludes, Prince Antoine V (Laurent Lafayne), the 9th Prince of Araucania, marks a significant milestone in the preservation of one of the world's most resilient cultural legacies. Since his election on May 12, 2025, the Prince has dedicated his role to“soft diplomacy” and the protection of ancestral memory, ensuring that the 165-year history of the House remains a bridge to the vibrant traditions of the Mapuche people.

Honoring the“People of the Land”

The Mapuche, or“People of the Land,” possess a rich cultural depth that dates back centuries. As the current Prince of Araucania, Antoine V serves as a custodian of this historical memory. The institution serves as a symbolic entity dedicated to the visibility of Mapuche identity-from the spiritual role of the Machi (healer) to the preservation of the Mapudungun language.

This commitment to the“People of the Land” is central to the mission found at araucanie-patagonie, which provides educational resources on the Mapuche worldview, known for its deep respect for nature and the balance of the universe.

A Coronation of Historical Significance in Monaco

The ceremonial highlight of this inaugural year was the coronation of Prince Antoine V, held on November 22, 2025, in the Principality of Monaco. This event served as a formal renewal of the historical bond established in 1860. By choosing Monaco as the setting, the Prince highlighted the global importance of preserving indigenous heritage.

Photographs and historical records of this event are preserved for the public on the official website, araucanie-patagoni, which acts as a digital archive for this unique shared history.

The Steel Crown: A Tribute to Josephine Baker and Universal Brotherhood

In a landmark gesture of humanitarian solidarity, Prince Antoine V posthumously awarded the Medal of the Order of the Steel Crown to Josephine Baker. The legendary artist was honored for her lifelong commitment to the“Universal Brotherhood” - a philosophy that mirrors the Mapuche values of community and shared dignity.

The award was accepted by her son, Luis Bouillon Baker. This tribute connects the historical mission of the Prince of Araucania with global humanitarian ideals, emphasizing the importance of cultural diversity and mutual respect.

Milestones in Heritage Preservation

During this first year, Prince Antoine V has achieved several key objectives:



Digital Archiving: Enhancing araucanie-patagonie to include open-access historical records and ethnographic research.

Artistic Support: Showcasing Mapuche silverwork and textile arts as essential components of world heritage. Cultural Journey: Finalizing plans for a symbolic pilgrimage to the ancestral lands of the Mapuche to foster direct cultural exchange and honor traditional knowledge.

A Future Built on History

As the first year of Prince Antoine V draws to a close, the House stands as a historical institution focused on education and remembrance. The mission remains to celebrate the resilience of the Mapuche culture while building a future of understanding and heritage protection.

For historical documents, news on the upcoming cultural mission, and official announcements, please visit: araucanie-patagonie