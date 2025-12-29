Born From Storms, Carried By Light: The Open Window Of My Heart

MENAFN - GetNews) Poetry has many moods. It can thunder, glitter, philosophize, or pretend not to care. And then there is poetry that does something much rarer - it rests its hand over yours for a second and says,“I know. I've felt that too.” The Open Window of My Heart by Sybil Fulk reads like that moment. Warm, direct, unfiltered, and written in a voice that never thought it needed an audience to be meaningful. This is poetry that feels human before it feels poetic.

The collection is built from short, reflective poems. They come like breaths - quick, clear, and quietly resonant. There are forests, coastlines, old family photographs, stormy nights, ocean beacons, winter mornings, and lines of prayer slipped between life's ordinary observations. Each poem stands alone, yet together they build a rhythm that mirrors real emotional endurance: recognize beauty, acknowledge sorrow, and keep walking anyway. Guidance shows up as a beam of light from a solitary coastal lighthouse. Stability appears as metaphorical anchors that hold firm when storms pass through our lives. Winter softens heartbreak with falling snowflakes, a symbol not of coldness, but of gentle, temporary quiet. Even the presence of migrating birds becomes more than nature - it becomes proof that some things return even when survival seems unlikely.

There are no decorative emotional theatrics here. Sybil writes with deliberate clarity that says,“You don't have to unravel to understand this.” The poems honor feelings without exhausting the reader. They reach toward grief without glamour and hope without rehearsal. They are grounded in spiritual reflection, yet the faith never sounds memorized - it sounds discovered.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sybil Fulk was born in Neptune, NJ, spending the earliest years of her life there until moving to Oregon at age twelve with her sister. The relocation marked more than a change of environment; it introduced landscapes that would later become a quiet backbone in her poetry - forests heavy with rain, coastlines rimmed with fog, and the unspoken language of nature that finds its way naturally into healing.

Her childhood, however, did not feel poetic at the time. It was traumatic, unstable, and unprotected. With a mother struggling with alcoholism, Sybil often found herself navigating emotional survival without consistent advocacy. She had little access to care and even less to stability, and so writing began not as a dream but a necessity. At age 12, she started putting feelings to the page as a form of self-therapy - long before she ever knew she would later share those words with readers around the world.

By age seventeen, her poetry expanded to include glimpses of brightness - not because hardship had vanished, but because resilience had quietly entered her vocabulary. It was at this age that she met God, and that encounter shifted her life in a way that re-centered her identity, faith, and worldview. She often says she“almost completely changed” because she understands that although peace replaced survival, the past still shaped her compassion, emotional awareness, and voice.

Sybil married twice, raised two children, and at 53 years old, faced the profound grief of becoming a widow. Loss taught her that grief does not shrink with time; it simply learns how to breathe quieter and take up less violent space inside us. Today, Sybil lives a peaceful, appreciative life with her life partner, a veteran she describes as steadfast, courageous, and extraordinary. The quiet confidence in her voice now reflects someone who has earned stability instead of borrowing it - and who now writes from a place where peace and memory are allowed to live in the same house without clashing.

WHY THIS BOOK FEELS EXCITING TO READ

Readers won't experience inspiration as a performance - they will experience it as recognition. There is a subtle thrill in feeling understood without having to explain yourself first. One poem closes before sorrow turns theatrical. The next one opens before hope becomes rehearsed. These poems show you that resilience isn't one dramatic decision. It is the small repeatable acts we begin again after breathing. They give the reader permission to remember without reliving, hope without pressure, and heal without spotlight.

The real excitement in The Open Window of My Heart is not volume. It is resonance. The speaker does not shout direction, but she shines quietly enough to be followed. These poems make room for grief, faith, nature, courage, and gratitude - like open windows that don't pretend the storm never happened, only that storms don't own the sky forever.

