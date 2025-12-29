Flow Scraps Rollback Plan Amid Decentralization And Security Concerns

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Flow Foundation Abandons Chain Rollback Proposal Amid Community Backlash

The Flow Foundation, the organization responsible for managing the blockchain, has rejected a controversial proposal to roll back the network's layer-1 chain following a $3.9 million exploit. The decision comes after significant community criticism, emphasizing the importance of decentralization and network security in the recovery process.



The foundation announced there will be no chain reorganization, maintaining the integrity of prior transactions.

Flow's technical plan includes temporarily restricting affected accounts and transitioning EVM operations to read-only mode.

The initial recovery plan, which involved a rollback, drew widespread pushback from users and industry experts. The network's token, Flow, experienced a sharp decline of over 20% in the 24 hours preceding the update.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: Flow

Sentiment: Neutral

Price impact: Negative, as the proposed rollback risked causing further financial damage and undermining community trust.

Market context: The incident underscores ongoing concerns around decentralization and the resilience of blockchain protocols amidst security breaches.

Recovery Strategy and Community Response

Following the exploit, which was publicly reported on Saturday, the Flow Foundation outlined a technical implementation plan aimed at stabilizing the network. The plan involves measures such as temporarily restricting compromised accounts and shifting Ethereum Virtual Machine operations to read-only mode in the first phase of recovery. Importantly, the foundation clarified there would be no chain reorganization, ensuring that transactions prior to the halt remain valid and do not require resubmission.

Robert Smirnov, founder of bridge provider deBridge, noted via X (formerly Twitter) that the foundation's initial proposal to rollback the chain was a“rushed decision” that could have resulted in greater financial harm than the exploit itself. This acknowledgment aligns with the community's demands for a more cautious and security-conscious recovery process.

The proposed plan's divergence from traditional troubleshooting methods, especially the rejection of a rollback, was widely supported by the community and industry experts alike. The incident, coupled with the sharp decline in the network's token value-dropping over 20% in just 24 hours-highlighted concerns about asset security and project transparency.

Looking ahead, the Foundation has indicated that the remainder of the recovery process could take several days. Once the initial phase concludes, the network aims to resume operations on its non-EVM chain, Cadence, with ongoing updates expected within the next 24 hours.

As part of its broader strategy, the project emphasizes the importance of collaboration in crisis management, with stakeholders stressing transparency and responsible decision-making. The outcome of this recovery effort remains to be seen, but the community's steadfast support for decentralization principles appears to be guiding the process.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.