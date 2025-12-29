MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post What Do Businesses Need to Survive in Costa Rica? appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Commerce evolves daily and is becoming increasingly competitive. New businesses emerge with multiple services, but the key to staying successful largely lies in creative and innovative marketing strategies.

A healthy and effective promotion not only attracts customers but also establishes identity with the brand. Assertive strategies allow for increased visibility and attract a broader audience.

“It is of vital importance to understand the current environment, have the capacity for resilience, and communicate effectively.”“Marketing allows us to reach more people and better understand the needs of our potential customers,” explained Carolina Jiménez, Director of Marketing and Communication at San Marcos University. (USAM).

The current landscape has shown that entrepreneurs often face challenges; the ability to persevere and learn from mistakes is crucial. Likewise, financial control is essential for the sustainability of the business.

Carolina Jiménez, Director of Marketing and Communication at USAM, explains some strategies that every entrepreneur should consider:

● Solid idea: having an innovative concept or service is key; market demand and viability are crucial.

● Target audience: it is essential to define who your target audience and ideal customer are. It is recommended to research their needs, preferences, and behaviors.

● Value proposition: it is important to define what makes your business unique compared to the competition.

● Business plan: objectives, strategies, and market analysis must be defined; this helps guide growth and anticipate challenges.

● Social media: platforms like Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and even LinkedIn are important tools for connecting with the audience. Sharing content and using paid advertising are good techniques to increase reach.

● SEO Strategies: it is recommended to optimize the website for search engines. This allows for an increase in organic traffic and an improvement in user experience.

● Encourage word of mouth: personal recommendations remain one of the most effective forms of marketing. Providing good service encourages customers to talk about the experience.

“The success in marketing a business does not happen overnight, but with a strategic and persistent approach, it is possible to build a strong and sustainable brand,” concluded Jiménez.

