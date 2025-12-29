IAN Entertainment Announces MBK King K As New A&R For North Carolina Division

MENAFN - GetNews) IAN Entertainment, one of the fastest‐growing independent entertainment firms in the United States, proudly announces the appointment of MBK King K-artist, entrepreneur, and creative executive-as the new A&R for North Carolina. Known for his rare ability to identify raw talent, shape authentic stories, and forecast cultural shifts before they break, King K steps into this role as a powerful new force within the label's expanding national infrastructure.







A Rising Executive with Real Artist Insight

Born and raised in Michigan, MBK King K has built a reputation rooted in passion, resilience, and purpose. As an artist, he has released multiple singles and projects-including his standout 5‐song EP King Me-delivering a signature Detroit energy fused with emotional depth. His music reflects intelligence, loyalty, pain, and ambition, resonating with listeners who crave truth and creativity. This duality-artist and executive-gives him a unique advantage as an A&R. He understands artists because he is one.

A Full Creative Ecosystem Built from the Ground Up

Beyond his personal artistry, King K is the founder of KQuality Soundz Only, an independent creative hub offering:

. Professional recording sessions

. Mixing and engineering

. Cover art and visual branding

. Live music reviews

. Accessible services for rising independent artists

He also leads KSO (King Styles Only), a designer clothing brand representing legacy, confidence, and ownership. Through music, visuals, and fashion, King K has consistently championed the belief that independent artists deserve quality, identity, and infrastructure.

A Leader Driven by Purpose, Family, and Legacy

As a father and a leader, King K draws strength from his life experiences, spirituality, and commitment to building something meaningful for the next generation. His approach to talent development goes far beyond numbers or trends-he sees the story, the hunger, the pain, and the potential inside each artist. This intuitive, human‐centered perspective is what makes him one of the most dynamic rising voices in independent A&R today.

A 360° Creative Executive for a New Era of IAN Entertainment

In his new role with IAN Entertainment, King K will focus on discovering, developing, and elevating artists across North Carolina and the surrounding regions.

His skill set spans:

. Talent scouting

. Artist development

. Sound shaping and creative direction

. Visual branding and content strategy

. Marketing and promotional execution

. Brand building and long‐term career planning

With experience in artistry, engineering, design, and entrepreneurship, he brings a full‐spectrum, 360‐degree approach to A&R work-one that aligns perfectly with IAN Entertainment's mission of building sustainable careers, not temporary hype.

A Vision Rooted in Storytelling and Legacy

At his core, MBK King K is a visionary who believes in the power of storytelling and the strength of independent voices. His life, his music, his brands, and his leadership all echo one message: Legacy is built-not given. And at IAN Entertainment, King K is here to build it.