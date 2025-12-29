Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) 2025 Celebrates Weekly Winners Through Ongoing Shop, Scan & Win' Campaign

Weekly cash prizes and live Spin-the-Wheel experiences, entailing big wins for shoppers of up to AED 1 million throughout the festival.

(From right to left: Mr. Baiju Kurieash, CEO of Raffle-Tech and BUZ Marketing & Management Consulting LLC; Mr. Abdalla Al Ameeri, Assistant Vice President of Raffles & Promotions, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; and Ms. Maitha Ebrahim, Television Presenter, Dubai TV, during DSF Nights as weekly winners are celebrated on stage.)

Dubai, UAE (26th December 2025): Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) 2025 has begun announcing weekly winners for its citywide Shop, Scan & Win campaign, offering shoppers the opportunity to win from a total cash prize pool of up to AED 1 million. Running from 5 December 2025 until 11 January 2026, the campaign rewards everyday shopping with weekly cash prizes and live winner celebrations held as part of DSF Nights.

As part of the promotion, shoppers who spend AED 200 or more at any participating outlet can scan the QR code on their receipt to enter the digital raffle. Entries are collected weekly, with six winners selected every week across 15 participating malls and community centres in Dubai.

Each Wednesday, raffle winners are announced, following which selected winners are invited every Monday to the DSF Stage for a live celebration experience. During these DSF Nights events, winners spin the wheel and instantly reveal their cash prizes, which range across multiple tiers starting from AED 10,000 up to AED 33,333.

Adding to the emotional resonance of the campaign, the inaugural weekly draw witnessed a particularly memorable moment on stage when two winners discovered they were long-lost friends who had not seen each other for years. Their unexpected reunion during the live announcement created a heart-warming moment, reinforcing the community-driven spirit at the heart of Dubai Shopping Festival's citywide celebrations.

Several winners shared heartfelt reactions upon being selected, describing feelings of surprise, excitement, and gratitude. One winner noted it was their first-ever win after living in Dubai for 19 years, while others spoke about plans to use their winnings for family celebrations, personal commitments, and upcoming holidays.

Powered by Raffle Tech, the Shop, Scan & Win campaign combines simple digital participation with on-ground excitement, making it easy for shoppers to enter while ensuring transparency and efficiency in winner selection and prize distribution.

Weekly draws continue throughout the festival, with raffle entries closing every Wednesday and live Spin-the-Wheel celebrations taking place every Monday, until the campaign concludes on 11 January 2026.

