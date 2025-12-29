HBMSU Board Of Trustees Reviews Academic Performance Developments And Strategic Plan Implementation

29 December 2025: The Board of Trustees of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) held its regular meeting, chaired by His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, and attended by the esteemed Board Members. The meeting discussed key matters related to academic performance, the University's strategic directions, and the annual report of the Board of Trustees. It also reviewed updates on the implementation of resolutions from previous meetings, in addition to discussing the progress of the University's Strategic Plan 2024-2026, including its development projects and initiatives aimed at strengthening HBMSU's leadership in smart learning and enhancing its competitiveness locally and internationally.

The meeting also addressed the academic calendar for the 2024/2025 academic year, reviewing the approved academic arrangements and approving the list of graduates, reaffirming the University's commitment to aligning its academic outcomes with the highest standards of quality and academic excellence.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer affirmed the Board of Trustees' commitment to supporting institutional development, enhancing academic and administrative performance efficiency, and aligning with the UAE's vision for innovation and the development of a flexible, future-oriented educational system capable of preparing creative talents and future leaders, thereby reinforcing HBMSU's position as a leading institution in the smart learning ecosystem.

He added:“At HBMSU, we are committed to adopting the latest technologies and AI-driven learning models, ensuring our educational outcomes align with the needs of the digital economy and future labour market. We remain focused on guaranteeing a high-quality learning experience that meets international standards and prepares graduates capable of leading knowledge transformation and contributing effectively to building an innovation-driven economy.”

For his part, His Excellency Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, emphasized the University's commitment to continually developing its academic ecosystem and adopting flexible, innovative learning models that meet learner needs and labour market requirements, while promoting a culture of lifelong learning. He also highlighted the importance of aligning programs and initiatives with emerging trends in digital education and artificial intelligence.

Monday, December 29, 2025 12:22:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)