DSF Sale Season & Citywide Promotions Are Now Live

Dubai, UAE - 29 December 2025: The DSF Sale Season, citywide Scan & Win promotions, and the DSF 12-Hour Sale officially launch across Dubai today - marking one of the biggest shopping moments of the year.

DSF Sale Season (26 Dec - 1 Feb) - Now Live

Shoppers can enjoy 25%-75% off across 1000+ brands and more than 3,500 retail outlets citywide.

Citywide Shop, Scan & Win Promotions - Now Active

DSF Citywide Shop, Scan & Win (26 December - 1 February)

Shoppers who spend AED 300 or more at participating retailers across Dubai can scan the QR code displayed on official Shop, Scan & Win in-store POSM, upload their receipt via the designated platform, and be entered for the chance to win one of five Nissan Patrol vehicles. The promotion runs citywide throughout DSF, encouraging shoppers to explore multiple malls and retail destinations.

Mercato Mall: Shop, Scan & Win (26 December - 12 January)

At Mercato Mall, shoppers can take part in the DSF Shop, Scan & Win promotion by spending AED 300 or more at participating stores and scanning the dedicated Shop, Scan & Win QR code within the mall. Valid entries give shoppers the opportunity to be included in the citywide draw to win one of five Nissan Patrols, while enjoying a mall-specific shopping experience during DSF.

DSF Love Diamond Week - Now Live

DSF Love Diamond Week with Damas (26 December - 1 January)

As part of DSF Love Diamond Week, shoppers at Damas boutiques citywide have the opportunity to win a luxurious three-piece Solitaire Diamond Set from the Damas Diamonds Collection, featuring a pendant chain, earrings and ring.

For every AED 500 spent in a single transaction, customers receive one electronic entry into the raffle draw. One winner will be selected on 6 January 2026, in the presence of a DED official. In addition, Damas is offering 30%-50% off selected diamond and studded jewellery, along with an exclusive gift on purchases of AED 5,000 and above (terms and conditions apply).

The promotion runs across all participating Damas boutiques during DSF Love Diamond Week.

ONGOING RAFFLES & PRIZE PROGRAMMES

The following raffles remain active and continue throughout DSF:

DSF Mega Raffle (Until 11 Jan)

Win a brand-new Nissan + AED 100,000 cash daily. The final day includes an additional AED 400,000 prize.

Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group - Win 5kg of Gold (Until 11 Jan)

Spend AED 1,500 on jewellery for raffle entries worth AED 2.3 million in gold.

ENOC - The Ultimate Win (Until 11 Jan)

Win a share of AED 3.5 million, plus 3 Nissan Kicks and 1 Nissan Pathfinder.

Majid Al Futtaim - Biggest Prize of the Year (Until 11 Jan)

Scan receipts worth AED 300+ using SHARE Rewards at MOE, City Centre Mirdif or City Centre Deira to enter the AED 1,000,000 cash prize draw.

Emirates Skywards Everyday Spend & Win (Until 11 Jan)

Top prize: 1,000,000 Skywards Miles, plus additional winners across 250,000 / 100,000 / 50,000 Miles.

DSF Golden Tickit (Until 11 Jan)

Automatic entry when spending with Tickit partners; 38 winners receive AED 10,000 in Tickit points.

Modesh & Blue Millionaire Rewards (Until 11 Jan)

Spend AED 300+ at Blue Rewards partners for a chance to win 1 million Blue Points.

MEDIA CALL-OUT

Media are invited to capture the citywide excitement as shoppers take advantage of DSF's biggest sales and prize campaigns of the season. Footage opportunities are available across major malls from morning opening through the 12-Hour Sale peak.

For further details, visit mydsf or follow @dubaifestivals.

Strategic Partners

DSF 2025-2026 is supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai, and Strategic Partners, including: Al-Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall and Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Souq Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nad Al Sheba Mall, Palm Jumeirah Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), talabat plus more to be revealed.

