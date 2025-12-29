Lay-Up Composites Market Growth Overview, Facts & Figures, Segmentation, Future Trends, And Historical Analysis By 2030

MENAFN - GetNews) The Lay-up Composites Market is witnessing steady growth, supported by rising demand from aerospace, wind energy, marine, and construction industries. Key players such as Hexcel Corporation, Toray Industries, Gurit Holding, Solvay, and Teijin Limited are emphasizing advanced resin systems, lightweight structures, and cost-efficient manufacturing to improve performance, durability, and application versatility.

The lay-up composites market is projected to reach USD 72.87 billion by 2030 from USD 47.23 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 9.3%.The report provides key insights into current lay-up composites market growth, demand, drivers, challenges, and opportunities shaping the market landscape. The global lay-up composites market is changing from conventional production to a more technology-driven and eco-friendly market. The lay-up process is now influenced by digital transformation since Industry 4.0 tools like digital twins, real-time monitoring, and predictive analytics are progressively being used in composite production to obtain efficiency, quality control, and lead time reduction. Innovations in manufacturing are enhancing the accuracy of complex part manufacturing and reducing production waste and energy consumption.

The glass fiber segment is expected to dominate the lay-up composites market during the forecast period.

The glass fiber segment accounts for the largest share of the overall lay-up composites market. This is attributed to its rare mix of performance, adaptability, and industrial scalability, which goes well with the requirements of mass production and cost-sensitive applications. Its great compatibility with any resin system and availability in woven fabrics, mats, and rovings make it the perfect material for the lay-up process. Manufacturers can easily produce large and complicated composite parts without the necessity of highly specialized equipment or processing conditions.

In 2024, the thermoset resin segment accounted for the largest share of the lay-up composites market.

Thermoset resins are the primary choice of materials in the lay-up composites market due to their heat-resistant, chemically-resistant, and mechanically-strong character of the cross-linked molecular structure, which is formed during the irreversible curing process of the resins. These characteristics make them especially suitable for demanding structural applications where stability over a long period of time is necessary. In contrast to thermoplastic matrices, thermosets like epoxy, polyester, and vinyl ester are initially low viscosity liquids, which can thoroughly wet the fibers and the complex shape of the mold. This enables a high fiber content and good fiber-matrix bonding with a low number of voids-features that are indispensable for structurally sound composite parts in the aerospace, marine, and industrial sectors.

The tanks & pressure vessels end-use industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the lay-up composites market.

The tanks & pressure vessels segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the overall lay-up composites market. This high growth is attributed to the rapid increase in the use of composite materials for high-pressure storage and containment applications. Composite pressure vessels can be a great choice for applications such as CNG, hydrogen storage, and industrial gas carriers since they can provide a very significant advantage (up to 60% weight reduction) over the traditional steel or aluminum tanks, corrosion resistance, and better resistance to fatigue.

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share of the global lay-up composites market.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for lay-up composites. The market in the region is driven by the rapid expansion of automobile production, especially in China, India, and Southeast Asia, where light materials are increasingly being used to improve fuel efficiency and meet strict environmental regulations. The region's position as a primary hub for the production of electric vehicles (EVs) has also had a similar effect on the composites market.

Lay-Up Composites Companies

Prominent companies include Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Teijin Limited (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan), Owens Corning (US), Hexcel Corporation (US), SGL Group (Germany), Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), Huntsman International LLC. (US), and Solvay (Belgium).

Owens Corning (US)

Owens Corning is a global leader recognized for its fiberglass composites and materials for reinforcement production. The company is a significant source of fiberglass components for the wind energy, transportation, and industrial sectors. Established in 1938, it now offers a wide variety of glass fiber products, technical fabrics, and non-woven veils that are used to make composite parts stronger, lighter, and more durable. The company is equipped with a global network of manufacturing and R&D facilities and is strategically located in the lay-up composites value chain to meet the increasing demand with innovation and sustainability.

Teijin Limited (Japan)

Teijin is a Tokyo-based, technologically advanced multinational company that was established in 1918. The company is present worldwide and functions under three main sectors: high-performance materials, healthcare, and IT. The company's material segment is engaged in various industrial applications using advanced fibers, aramid, carbon fibers, and composite materials that go through stringent testing. Teijin's composite products are made of lightweight glass and carbon fiber reinforced materials, which can be applied in the transportation, automotive, and other industries.

