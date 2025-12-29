Family-Owned Seva Mattress Expands Local Presence In Surrey And Kelowna, Bringing Canadian-Made, Eco-Conscious Sleep To British Columbia

Surrey, BC - December 29, 2025 - Seva Mattress, a proudly Canadian, family-owned mattress manufacturer, announces the expansion of its local retail presence in British Columbia with locations now operating in Surrey and Kelowna. Built on a commitment to craftsmanship, comfort, and eco-conscious design, Seva Mattress is strengthening its mission to provide locally made, non-toxic, high-performance mattresses for Canadian families.

Founded with a focus on domestic manufacturing, Seva Mattress produces every mattress within Canada using a tightly controlled materials pipeline that prioritizes low-VOC foam, non-toxic textiles, and certified layers, including maple certified cooling components featured in products such as the Seva Cool Mattress. The company continues to position itself as a transparent and accessible alternative to mass-imported mattress brands.

A Local Approach to Manufacturing and Community Impact

At a time when many mattress companies rely on overseas production, Seva Mattress maintains full Canadian control over design, fabrication, and quality verification. This strategy supports local jobs, reduces supply chain risk, streamlines delivery times, and significantly lowers the environmental impact traditionally associated with long-distance freight.

The company's Surrey location functions as a primary retail hub and customer engagement point, while Kelowna offers expanded regional access for Okanagan-area shoppers seeking Canadian-made sleep products with reliable warranty coverage and customer support.

"Consumers are increasingly demanding products that are both healthier and locally accountable," said a Seva Mattress spokesperson. "Our family has always believed that mattresses should be manufactured close to the communities they serve. It is the only way to guarantee quality, sustainability, and service at every step."

Eco-Conscious Design Backed by Practical Innovation

Seva's product line reflects a dual commitment to comfort science and environmentally mindful production. Key features across its mattress range include:

Non-toxic materials: Low-VOC foam and hypoallergenic fabrics help reduce chemical exposure within the home.

Cooling technologies: Select models, including the Seva Cool Mattress, incorporate breathable foam, air channel structures, and certified cooling layers designed for regulating temperature.

Canadian layering and certification: Several materials are sourced or certified within Canada, strengthening safety and sustainability assurances.

Durability and structure: Reinforced edge support, multi-layer contour systems, and motion-isolation bases are engineered to prolong mattress life and improve sleep consistency.

Specialty options beyond traditional mattresses: RV mattresses, custom-size builds, crib mattresses, and trifold models support niche lifestyle needs.

This combination allows Seva Mattress to serve a wider range of Canadian households, including families, seniors, students, and remote or mobile residents.

Customer Confidence Through Accessible Programs

Alongside its manufacturing principles, Seva Mattress offers consumer-friendly programs that reinforce its quality guarantees:

100-night risk-free trial: Customers can test any mattress at home with flexible return options.

0 percent APR financing: Accessible payment plans ensure premium sleep products remain within reach.

Free delivery and returns: Logistics are optimized through local warehousing and domestic distribution networks.

Direct support from Canadian facilities: Warranty processing and adjustments are handled inside Canada rather than through offshore service centers.

These initiatives have contributed to strong customer satisfaction and a growing base of five-star reviews across British Columbia and nationwide.

A Stronger Canadian Mattress Identity

Seva Mattress sees its expansion in Surrey and Kelowna as an opportunity to reinforce what it calls a "Canadian-first approach" to sleep products. In a market dominated by imported materials and offshore factories, Seva aims to demonstrate that Canadian-made mattresses can meet the highest standards of performance, sustainability, and affordability.

"Most people have no idea where their mattress comes from," the spokesperson added. "We want to change that narrative. When customers buy from us, they are purchasing something truly Canadian, built with intention, built with responsibility, and built to last."

Invitation for Media and Community Partners

Local journalists, editors, and media outlets are invited to:



Tour the Surrey retail and customer facility to observe materials, construction methods, and product testing processes.

Review the Seva Cool Mattress or other flagship models through hands-on evaluation or product sampling.

Access photography and b-roll of manufacturing, materials, and showroom setups for editorial use. Request interviews with Seva's leadership team regarding Canadian manufacturing, sleep trends, or sustainable product development.

About Seva Mattress

Seva Mattress is a family-owned Canadian mattress manufacturer dedicated to producing high-quality, eco-conscious sleep products for households across Canada. With facilities and retail presence in British Columbia, the company specializes in non-toxic materials, certified cooling layers, multi-layer ergonomic engineering, and custom-built mattress solutions. Seva Mattress aims to redefine trust, transparency, and craftsmanship in the Canadian sleep industry.