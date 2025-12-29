Uganda's President Museveni Launches 2026 Re-Election Bid, Emphasizing Stability, Development And International Cooperation

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has formally launched his bid for re-election in the 2026 presidential race, saying that if returned to office he would focus on economic growth, expanded infrastructure and national stability, while continuing cooperation with international partners.

Speaking at a public event near the capital, Kampala, Museveni said Uganda requires policy continuity to ensure the completion of ongoing transport, energy and industrial projects. He described infrastructure development and reliable electricity supply as essential foundations for industrial growth and job creation.

Museveni also referred to Uganda's cooperation with China in infrastructure and energy. Ugandan officials say China is one of the country's key trade and investment partners, with Chinese firms involved in projects such as the Kampala–Entebbe Expressway and several large hydropower plants that have helped improve transport efficiency and expand electricity generation capacity.

Museveni has been in power since 1986, making him one of Africa's longest-serving leaders. His government has consistently linked security with economic growth, arguing that regional stability is a prerequisite for attracting investment.

Analysts say the 2026 presidential election is expected to be closely contested, with Museveni facing a strong challenge from opposition leader and popular musician Bobi Wine. However, according to assessments by several local polling and research organizations, including the Development Watch Centre (DWC), Museveni currently holds an overall lead in support compared with his main rival.

Uganda's Electoral Commission has said preparations for the 2026 presidential election will proceed in accordance with the country's constitution and electoral laws. As campaigning intensifies, economic performance, youth employment and public service delivery are expected to be among the key issues shaping voter sentiment.