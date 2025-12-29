MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) LongPoint Announces ETF Closures

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2025) - LongPoint Asset Management Inc. (" LongPoint ") today announced that it will be terminating MegaLong (3X) 20+ Year US Treasury Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF (TSX: TLTU) and MegaShort (-3X) 20+ Year US Treasury Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF (TSX: TLTD) effective at the close of business on or about March 6, 2026 (the " Termination Date ").

Effective December 30, 2025, except in limited circumstances, no further subscriptions for Shares of the ETFs will be accepted. The ETFs are expected to voluntarily delist from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the request of LongPoint as of the close of business on or about March 3, 2026, with all Shares still held by investors being subject to a mandatory redemption as of the Termination Date.

Any remaining Shareholders of an ETF as at the Termination Date will receive the net proceeds from the liquidation of the assets, less all liabilities and all expenses incurred in connection with the dissolution of the ETF, on a pro rata basis.

About LongPoint Asset Management Inc.

LongPoint Asset Management Inc. is a Canadian owned and operated company which delivers innovative ETF solutions designed to enhance your Canadian investing journey. With over 70 years of combined expertise in the ETF market, our dedicated team leverages deep industry connections and local insights to design, build and launch exceptional ETFs tailored for Canadian investors. LongPoint also offers its unique Partnership ETF platform, which simplifies the launch, operation, and growth of ETFs for its partner asset managers. LongPoint is Canada's fastest growing ETF provider in 2025, on a percentage basis, and offers 38 Canadian-listed ETFs with approximately $290 million in assets under management. Discover the advantage of investing with LongPoint.

The ETFs are alternative mutual funds, and as such, the ETFs are permitted to invest in asset classes or use investment strategies that are not permitted for other types of mutual funds. The ETFs are highly speculative. The ETFs use a significant amount of leverage which magnifies gains and losses. They are intended for use in daily or short-term trading strategies by very knowledgeable, sophisticated investors. If you hold such an ETF for more than one day, your return could vary considerably from the ETF's daily target return. The negative effect of compounding on returns is more pronounced when combined with leverage and daily rebalancing in volatile markets. The ETFs are not suitable for investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their investments.

The ETFs employ significant leverage, may experience amplified losses and should not be expected to return either +300% or -300% of their target index over any period of time other than daily. An investor in an ETF could lose their entire investment within a single day if their daily target gains or loses, as applicable, more than 33% that day. The returns of the ETFs over periods longer than one day will likely differ in amount and possibly direction from the performance or inverse performance, as applicable, of their target index for the same period. This effect is more pronounced for the ETFs as the volatility of the target index and/or the period of time increases.

This material is for informational purposes only. This material is not intended to be relied upon as research, investment, or tax advice and is not an implied or express recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security or to adopt any particular investment or portfolio strategy. Any views and opinions expressed do not take into account the particular investment objectives, needs, restrictions and circumstances of a specific investor and, thus, should not be used as the basis of any specific investment recommendation. Investors should consult a financial and/or tax advisor for financial and/or tax information applicable to their specific situation.

Commissions, management fees, performance fees and operating expenses may all be associated with an investment in an ETF. The ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Each ETF's Facts and prospectus contain important detailed information about the ETF. Please read the relevant documents before investing.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect LongPoint's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and LongPoint does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

