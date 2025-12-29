New Break Announces $506,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering Of Flow-Through Shares

December 29, 2025 6:38 PM EST | Source: New Break Resources Ltd.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2025) - New Break Resources Ltd. ( CSE: NBRK ) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 1,405,000 flow-through common shares (" FT Shares ") at a price of $0.36 per FT Share, for gross proceeds of up to $505,800 (the " Offering ").

Each FT Share will qualify as a "flow-through share" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the " Act "). The gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares will be used for Canadian Exploration Expenses (" CEE ") and will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in the Act. The Company will renounce such CEE to the purchasers of the FT Shares with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2025. The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used in connection with the first phase of a planned 10,000+ metre 2026 drilling program at the Company's Moray gold project, located approximately 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine, operated by Alamos Gold Inc.

Finder's fees may be payable to qualified individuals (the " Finder ") pursuant to which the Finder may receive a finder fee equal to up to 6% of the gross proceeds received by the Company from purchasers under the Offering who were introduced to the Company by such Finder.

All securities issued and issuable pursuant to this Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day, in accordance with applicable Canadian Securities Laws. The closing of the Offering is expected to take place on December 30, 2025 (the " Closing ") and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release in the United States. The securities offered have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

About New Break Resources Ltd.

New Break is a proudly Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its Moray gold project located 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario, in a well-established mining camp within proximity to existing infrastructure, 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine, operated by Alamos Gold Inc. Shareholders also remain leveraged to exploration success in Nunavut, one of the most up and coming regions in Canada for gold exploration and production through New Break's 20% carried interest in the Sundog gold project, being advanced by Guardian Exploration Inc. The Company is supported by a highly experienced team of mining professionals. Information on New Break is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and on the Company's website at . New Break trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange ( ) under the symbol ( CSE: NBRK ).

For further information on New Break, please visit or contact: