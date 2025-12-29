MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver Agent, PLACE Real Estate Team - Oakwyn Realty, Announces High-Value Residential Sale of Akasha Villa in St Lucia PLACE Real Estate Team announces the completion of a high-value residential property sale in St. Lucia, marking one of the island's most significant private residential real estate transactions.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2025) - PLACE Real Estate Team has announced the recent completion of the sale of Akasha Villa, a private residence located in St. Lucia, West Indies. The sale was finalized in late 2025 and is one of the most notable single-residence sales completed on the island to date. The financial terms and buyer identity remain confidential, but the transfer of ownership has officially been recorded.

The transaction was managed by a representative of the PLACE Real Estate Team with Oakwyn Realty, based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Although the property is located outside the lower mainland, the team's involvement in coordinating and successfully completing the sale reflects its ability to operate in international markets where appropriate legal and logistical frameworks are in place.

The Akasha Villa sale represents a significant milestone in the company's operational development. It highlights PLACE Real Estate Team - Oakwyn Realty's experience managing high-value properties that require multi-jurisdictional coordination, confidentiality, and precision. This transaction contributes to the team's broader efforts to support real estate activity in both domestic and international contexts.

"This transaction reflects the level of discipline and structure required to execute complex, high-value real estate deals across jurisdictions," said Adam Chahl. "Akasha Villa was not a conventional sale, it required careful coordination, absolute discretion, and alignment across legal, financial, and operational frameworks in multiple countries. From my perspective, this sale reinforces that real estate at the upper end of the market is less about promotion and more about precision. Our role was to manage risk, protect confidentiality, and ensure the outcome matched the expectations of all parties involved. That standard applies whether we're advising clients in Vancouver or supporting opportunities internationally."

The sale also points to broader trends in the Caribbean real estate sector. Private residences in resort destinations such as St. Lucia continue to attract interest from international buyers seeking unique properties in established markets with great revenue track records. Transactions involving high-value homes, such as Akasha Villa, offer insight into purchasing activity in these regions and the types of properties that are sustaining demand in current market conditions.

Looking ahead, Adam Chahl & the PLACE Real Estate Team plans to continue expanding its capacity to manage international property transactions, while maintaining the standards and practices applied to all its client engagements. The Vancouver real estate agent

About the PLACE Real Estate Team - Oakwyn Realty

The PLACE Real Estate Team is a Vancouver-based real estate team offering residential and commercial property services in Canada and internationally. The team is experienced in managing both local and cross-border real estate transactions and provides clients with support throughout the sale and purchase process. PLACE Real Estate Team continues to support projects that require accurate coordination, planning, and execution across various property types and locations.

