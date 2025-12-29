403
Trump Warns Of Horrible Consequences If Hamas Fails To Disarm
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump warned Monday the Palestinian movement Hamas of horrible consequences if they refused to disarm in a short period.
"It'll be horrible for them, horrible. Going to be really, really bad for them. And I don't want that to happen, but they made an agreement that they were going to disarm," US leader said in a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of the Israeli occupation government Benjamin Netanyahu in Trump's resort in South Florida.
"By the way, we have other countries that will come in and do it. They said, let us do it for you if they don't. Countries that were with them wanted the deal to be made, agreed that they would disarm."
Trump added that if Hamas failed to disarm, countries which backed the ceasefire deal would "go and wipe them out".
"And now if they say they're going to disarm, that's fine. If they say they're not going to disarm, those same countries will go and wipe them out," he pointed out.
"You know, we have many countries, 59 countries that are in agreement. This is a real peace in the Middle East and Hamas is a small part of it, but it's still a part of it. But we have 59 countries that signed on, big countries, countries that are outside of the Middle East, as you know the Middle East."
Earlier, the US Secretary of State Marc Rubio held a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.
Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the Department of State Tommy Pigott unveiled that they discussed regional security, economic cooperation, and the fight against antisemitism.
They emphasized the importance of continued cooperation to promote peace and stability in the Middle East, in line with the vision of President Trump's 20-Point Peace Plan, Pigott staid. (pick up previous)
