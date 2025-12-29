PDD Likely To Revise Curtailment Schedule
Sources said that Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) is devising a new power curtailment plan that is likely to be rolled out in coming days.ADVERTISEMENT
It also said that the power feeders having losses of more than 40 percent may face restrictions of 4-6 hours.
“As of now, the areas with more than 40 percent Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses are facing a power curtailment of nearly 4 hours. However, in the revised schedule, these feeders may face power shedding of 5-6 hours,” sources said.
It also said that in case of those feeders having losses 20-40 percent, the consumers may face power curtailment of 3 hours.“Earlier, there was a restriction of only two hours. However, there is an extra one hour curtailment in the pipeline.”
Sources further informed that there will be no power curtailment to those areas wherein feeders are having less than 20 percent AT&C losses.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment