PDD Likely To Revise Curtailment Schedule

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Power Development Department (PDD) is likely to announce a new power curtailment schedule for consumers in the Kashmir division, which will include extra hours of load shedding in the high AT&C losses.

Sources said that Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) is devising a new power curtailment plan that is likely to be rolled out in coming days.

It also said that the power feeders having losses of more than 40 percent may face restrictions of 4-6 hours.

“As of now, the areas with more than 40 percent Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses are facing a power curtailment of nearly 4 hours. However, in the revised schedule, these feeders may face power shedding of 5-6 hours,” sources said.

It also said that in case of those feeders having losses 20-40 percent, the consumers may face power curtailment of 3 hours.“Earlier, there was a restriction of only two hours. However, there is an extra one hour curtailment in the pipeline.”

Sources further informed that there will be no power curtailment to those areas wherein feeders are having less than 20 percent AT&C losses.