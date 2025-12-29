Sportstech Brands Holding Gmbh Provides Update On Discussions With Interactive Strength, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNR)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BERLIN, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportstech Brands Holding GmbH (“Sportstech”) refers to discussions with Interactive Strength, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNR), which have been ongoing since the end of 2024 regarding a potential acquisition of Sportstech.

As part of these discussions, the parties have so far been unable to agree on key economic and strategic terms. Against this background, the negotiations have been suspended effective November 27, 2025, and at present, there is no mutually agreed basis to advance the process toward a binding agreement. Currently, no further discussions are taking place.

The planned market entry of Sportstech into the U.S. market was an integral part of the strategic considerations in connection with the proposed acquisition. Due to the termination of the discussions, this objective cannot be achieved in the originally intended form and within the planned timeframe. Therefore, an immediate entry into the U.S. market is currently not planned.

Sportstech looks back on a very strong business year in 2025 and expects further significant operational and financial improvement in 2026. This positive business development sustainably strengthens the company's financial base and creates mid-term flexibility to realize a later market entry into the U.S. market.

About Sportstech Brands Holding GmbH

Sportstech Brands Holding GmbH is an internationally active company in the areas of home fitness, wellness, and lifestyle products, with a strong market position in Europe.

