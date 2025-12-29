Unlimited Etfs To Transfer Exchange Listings To New York Stock Exchange

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unlimited ETFs, along with Tidal Financial Group, today announced that two of its ETFs - theand the- will transfer their listings fromto the, effective. Upon transfer, both ETFs will continue to be listed under their current ticker symbols.

By moving to the NYSE floor, the ETFs will benefit from the expertise of a Designated Market Maker (DMM). This decision reflects Unlimited's ongoing focus on strengthening market quality and enhancing visibility for its growing suite of hedge-fund–replication ETFs.

No action is required by current shareholders. The funds' investment objectives, strategies, and portfolio management teams will remain unchanged.

About the Funds

Unlimited HFMF Managed Futures ETF (HFMF)

HFMF seeks to create an investment portfolio with similar return characteristics to the gross of fees returns of the hedge fund industry's Managed Futures sector while also targeting a volatility level approximately twice that of the sector.

Unlimited HFEQ Equity Long/Short ETF (HFEQ)

HFEQ seeks to create an investment portfolio with similar return characteristics to the gross of fees returns of the hedge fund industry's Equity Long/Short sector, while also targeting a volatility level approximately twice that of the sector.

About Unlimited ETFs

Unlimited uses proprietary machine learning to create ETFs that seek to achieve similar gross returns as the broader hedge fund industry, or individual segments of the hedge fund industry, with comparatively lower expenses. The firm was founded by Bob Elliott, who previously served on the investment committee at Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund, with a mission to make institutional-quality investment strategies accessible to all investors.

For more information, please visit .

About Tidal Financial Group

Tidal Financial Group is a leading ETF platform dedicated to bringing innovative and differentiated investment strategies to market. Tidal partners with asset managers to launch, operate, and grow ETFs, providing end-to-end infrastructure and distribution solutions. For more information, please visit .

Important Information

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. This and other important information is contained in each fund's prospectus and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting the fund website or calling 833-216-0499. Please read carefully before investing.

Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible. Additional risks include those associated with derivatives, underlying ETFs, futures contracts, foreign securities, and fixed-income instruments.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

