OBOOK Holdings Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results For The First Half Of 2025 Ended June 30, 2025 Core Infrastructure Transition Near Completion Enterprise Activation And Monetization
| OBOOK HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
| Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
| June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
| (Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
|5,914,077
|4,511,377
|Restricted cash
|2,240,942
|4,210,381
|Accounts receivable
|451,920
|299,359
|Other receivables
|266,917
|51,834
|Current tax assets
|4,475
|21,174
|Prepayment
|325,271
|2,135,731
|Other financial assets - current
|6,046,865
|5,397,240
|Other current assets
|140,868
|160,844
|Total current assets
|15,391,335
|16,787,940
|Non-current assets:
|Property, plant and equipment
|1,011,967
|366,350
|Right-of use assets
|4,450,467
|4,556,692
|Other intangible assets
|388,809
|391,737
|Goodwill
|287,285
|287,285
|Other financial assets - non-current
|734,259
|721,346
|Other non-current assets
|12,025
|209,316
|Total non-current assets
|6,884,812
|6,532,726
|Total assets
|$
|22,276,147
|23,320,666
|Liabilities and Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Contract liabilities - current
|1,979,705
|1,735,806
|Accounts payable
|1,804,910
|1,687,449
|Other payables
|2,021,488
|2,053,402
|Other payables to related parties
|1,826,593
|1,723,390
|Current tax liabilities
|7,144
|3,909
|Current provisions
|76,868
|68,944
|Lease liabilities - current
|1,384,814
|1,177,303
|Long-term borrowings, current potion
|375,360
|332,974
|Current preference share liabilities
|406,366
|406,366
|Other current liabilities - receipts under custody
|12,009,203
|11,854,693
|Other current liabilities
|162,677
|111,754
|Total current liabilities
|22,055,128
|21,155,990
| OBOOK HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
| Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
| June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
| (Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Non-current liabilities:
|Non-current financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
|2,558,815
|-
|Long-term borrowings
|713,915
|800,913
|Lease liabilities - non-current
|3,596,779
|3,789,208
|Non-current preference share liabilities
|1,370,171
|1,569,999
|Other non - current liabilities
|309,409
|299,136
|Total non-current liabilities
|8,549,089
|6,459,256
|Total liabilities
|30,604,217
|27,615,246
|Equity attributable to owners of parent:
|Share capital
|80,866
|80,866
|Advance receipts for share capital
|4,959,000
|2,000,000
|Capital surplus
|51,678,353
|51,678,353
|Accumulated deficit
|(64,521,215
|)
|(60,612,910
|)
|Other equity
|(528,161
|)
|2,555,649
|Equity attributable to owners of the parent
|(8,331,157
|)
|(4,298,042
|)
|Non-controlling interest
|3,087
|3,462
|Total Equity
|(8,328,070
|)
|(4,294,580
|)
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|22,276,147
|$
|23,320,666
| OBOOK HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
| Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
| For the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
| (Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
|For the six months ended June 30
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|3,840,984
|3,606,514
|Costs of revenue
|(3,360,935
|)
|(3,066,758
|)
|Gross profit
|480,049
|539,756
|Operating expenses:
|Marketing and sales
|(954,260
|)
|(1,209,732
|)
|General and administrative
|(4,524,458
|)
|(2,300,142
|)
|Research and development
|(1,312,137
|)
|(1,199,116
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(6,790,855
|)
|(4,708,990
|)
|Net operating loss
|(6,310,806
|)
|(4,169,234
|)
|Non-operating income and expense:
|Interest income
|25,113
|34,389
|Foreign currency exchange gains
|2,473,289
|515
|Foreign currency exchange losses
|(1,144
|)
|(937,037
|)
|Loss on financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
|(8,815
|)
|(259,418
|)
|Other losses
|(3,288
|)
|(9,087
|)
|Other income
|48,509
|33,805
|Finance costs
|(125,513
|)
|(55,380
|)
|Total non-operating income and expenses
|2,408,151
|(1,192,213
|)
|Loss before tax
|(3,902,655
|)
|(5,361,447
|)
|Income tax (expense) benefit
|(6,098
|)
|8,254
|Net loss
|(3,908,753
|)
|(5,353,193
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss):
| Components of other comprehensive income (loss) that will be
reclassified to profit or loss
|Exchange differences on translation of foreign financial statements
|(3,083,737
|)
|1,163,596
| Income tax related to components of other comprehensive income (loss)
that will be reclassified to profit or loss
|-
|-
| Components of other comprehensive income (loss) that will be
reclassified to loss
|(3,083,737
|)
|1,163,596
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|(3,083,737
|)
|1,163,596
|Total comprehensive loss
|$
|(6,992,490
|)
|(4,189,597
|)
|Loss attributable to:
|Owners of the parent
|$
|(3,908,305
|)
|(5,352,018
|)
|Non-controlling interests
|(448
|)
|(1,175
|)
|$
|(3,908,753
|)
|(5,353,193
|)
|Total comprehensive loss attributable to:
|Owners of the parent
|$
|(6,992,115
|)
|(4,188,266
|)
|Non-controlling interests
|(375
|)
|(1,331
|)
|$
|(6,992,490
|)
|(4,189,597
|)
|Loss per share
|Basic and diluted loss per share
|$
|(0.05
|)
|(0.07
|)
|OBOOK HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
|For the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
|(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
| Equity attributable to owners of parent
|Share capital
|Other equity
| Ordinary
shares
| Capital
collected
in advance
| Capital
surplus
| Accumulated
deficit
|Exchange differences on translation of foreign financial statements
|Total
| Non-controlling
interest
|Total equity
|Balance at January 1, 2024
|$
|78,079
|10,920,349
|31,971,625
|(50,590,502
|)
|1,233,711
|(6,386,738
|)
|5,988
|(6,380,750
|)
|Net Loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|(5,352,018
|)
|-
|(5,352,018
|)
|(1,175
|)
|(5,353,193
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,163,752
|1,163,752
|(156
|)
|1,163,596
|Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|-
|(5,352,018
|)
|1,163,752
|(4,188,266
|)
|(1,331
|)
|(4,189,597
|)
|Advance receipts for share capital
|-
|7,170,000
|-
|-
|-
|7,170,000
|-
|7,170,000
|Capital increase in cash
|1,651
|(10,784,290
|)
|10,782,639
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cancellation of share capital
|(275
|)
|-
|(247,225
|)
|247,500
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Conversion of simple agreement for future equity
|-
|1,866,666
|-
|-
|-
|1,866,666
|-
|1,866,666
|Balance at June 30, 2024
|79,455
|9,172,725
|42,507,039
|(55,695,020
|)
|2,397,463
|(1,538,338
|)
|4,657
|(1,533,681
|)
|Balance at January 1, 2025
|80,866
|2,000,000
|51,678,353
|(60,612,910
|)
|2,555,649
|(4,298,042
|)
|3,462
|(4,294,580
|)
|Net Loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|(3,908,305
|)
|-
|(3,908,305
|)
|(448
|)
|(3,908,753
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(3,083,810
|)
|(3,083,810
|)
|73
|(3,083,737
|)
|Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|-
|(3,908,305
|)
|(3,083,810
|)
|(6,992,115
|)
|(375
|)
|(6,992,490
|)
|Advance receipts for share capital
|-
|2,959,000
|-
|-
|-
|2,959,000
|-
|2,959,000
|Balance at June 30, 2025
|$
|80,866
|4,959,000
|51,678,353
|(64,521,215
|)
|(528,161
|)
|(8,331,157
|)
|3,087
|(8,328,070
|)
| OBOOK HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
| Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
| For the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
| (Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
|For the six months ended June 30
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows used in operating activities:
|Loss for the year
|$
|(3,908,753
|)
|(5,353,193
|)
|Adjustments for:
|Depreciation expense
|689,281
|453,439
|Amortization expense
|47,247
|43,834
|Loss on financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
|8,815
|259,418
|Impairment loss (reversal) on intangible assets
|1,325
|(120
|)
|Impairment loss on property, plant and equipment
|860
|5,670
|Finance costs
|125,513
|55,380
|Interest income
|(25,113
|)
|(34,389
|)
|Government subsidy income
|(76
|)
|(76
|)
|Profit from lease modification
|-
|(537
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|6,098
|(8,254
|)
|(3,054,803
|)
|(4,578,828
|)
|Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|Decrease in notes receivable
|-
|4,025
|Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable
|(152,560
|)
|10,971
|Decrease (increase) in other receivables
|(215,083
|)
|7,988
|Decrease (increase) in prepayment
|1,810,460
|(833,295
|)
|Decrease in other current assets
|19,976
|71,382
|Decrease in other non-current assets
|-
|490
|Increase in contract liabilities
|243,899
|422,023
|Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
|117,461
|(169,514
|)
|Increase (decrease) in other payables
|(38,814
|)
|660,555
|Decrease in other payables from related parties
|(9,833
|)
|(17,034
|)
|Increase (decrease) in provisions
|7,924
|(2,907
|)
|Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities
|50,923
|(18,668
|)
|Cash used in operations
|(1,220,450
|)
|(4,442,812
|)
|Interest received
|25,113
|34,389
|Interest paid
|(111,419
|)
|(34,683
|)
|Income taxes refunded (paid)
|14,819
|(2,748
|)
|Net cash flows used in operating activities
|(1,291,937
|)
|(4,445,854
|)
|Cash flows used in investing activities:
|Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|(403,479
|)
|(90,177
|)
|Acquisition of intangible assets
|(19,716
|)
|(41,137
|)
|Increase in guarantee deposits paid
|(7,555
|)
|(213,466
|)
|Decrease in guarantee deposits paid
|84,560
|32,745
|Prepaid equipment costs
|(7,424
|)
|(10,072
|)
|Net cash flows used in investing activities
|(353,614
|)
|(322,107
|)
| OBOOK HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
| Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
| For the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
| (Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
|For the six months ended June 30
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Repayment of long-term borrowings
|(172,235
|)
|(208,099
|)
|Repayment of preference share liabilities
|(203,184
|)
|-
|Repayments of installment payables
|(7,880
|)
|-
|Increase (decrease) in other payables from related parties
|113,035
|(122,711
|)
|Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities – receipts under custody
|(495,115
|)
|636,672
|Increase in guarantee deposits received
|4,121
|16,669
|Decrease in guarantee deposits received
|(3,434
|)
|(4,290
|)
|Advance receipts for share capital
|2,959,000
|7,170,000
|Payment of lease liabilities
|(571,605
|)
|(410,511
|)
|Proceeds from non-current financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
|2,550,000
|-
|Payment of non-current financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
|-
|(100,000
|)
|Net cash flows from financing activities
|4,172,703
|6,977,730
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash
|(3,093,891
|)
|1,151,221
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash
|(566,739
|)
|3,360,990
|Cash and restricted cash at beginning of year
|8,721,758
|7,997,008
|Cash and restricted cash at end of year
|$
|8,155,019
|11,357,998
