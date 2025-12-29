'Terrorist Attack' On Putin's Residence? Russia Warns Of 'Revising' Its Position On Ending Ukraine War

MENAFN - Live Mint) Russia on Monday claimed that Ukraine had fired drones at President Vladimir Putin's“official residence” in the Novgorod region, calling the incident a“terrorist attack” and warned that it would“revise” its position on negotiations to end the Ukraine war.

In a statement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Ukraine fired 91 drones at Putin's residence – adding that all of them were destroyed by air defences, reported AFP.

Lavrov announced Russia had chosen targets in Ukraine for "retaliation strikes" and that Moscow's "negotiating position will be revised".

What Ukraine said?

Ukraine, however, dismissed claims by the Russian side that 91 drones attacked Putin's residence in northern Russia as lies, and accused Moscow of trying to derail the ongoing peace talks.

Russia's claims of a“terrorist attack” comes at a delicate moment, as the US, Ukraine and Moscow push to broker a deal aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

Trump briefed about 'terrorist attack'

Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov said that Putin and Trump spoke on Monday – and that he informed Trump about the drone attack on the Russian presidential residence and told Trump that Russia was reviewing its position as a result, reported Reuters.

Ushakov also said that during the call, Trump and his senior aides briefed Putin on negotiations with Ukraine.

Earlier on Monday, Trump claimed that he had a“terrific” meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at his Mar‐a‐Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, 28 December, and an“excellent” phone call with Russian President Putin, which lasted for over two hours.

What Zelensky, Trump discussed - Key highlights

– Following his meeting with Trump, Zelensky revealed that the POTUS had informed him about discussions between Russian President Vladimir Putin and himself regarding a 20-point Ukraine peace plan.

– Zelensky further noted that he requested security guarantees for next 50 years

– Trump said he believes a peace agreement is "close" but acknowledged that a few "thorny" issues remain unresolved. When asked about the "thorniest issues" still unresolved, Trump said,“some of the land is being taken, some of the land may be up for grabs, but it may be taken over the next period of a number of months, and you're better off making a deal now.”

– Trump also acknowledged that the fate of the eastern Donbas region, which Russia has demanded Ukraine surrender, remains a major issue. "We're getting closer to an agreement on that. And that's a big issue," he said while appearing alongside Zelensky.