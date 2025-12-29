Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Emma Brown

Emma Brown


2025-12-29 03:16:57
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer in Math and Physics, CQUniversity Australia
Profile Articles Activity

I am a STEM educator and Astrophysicist at Central Queensland University. My research is focused on studying the magnetic activity of stars and searching beneath stellar activity-induced noise to discover exoplanets.

Experience
  • 2023–present Lecturer, CQUni
Education
  • 2023 University of Southern Queensland, PhD Astrophysics

The Conversation

MENAFN29122025000199003603ID1110536392



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search