PhD Candidate, Edith Cowan University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Rumen Rachev is a transdisciplinary performance-scholar, researcher, and creative practitioner based in Australia.

Currently, he is undergoing PhD studies at WAAPA, Edith Cowan University, in Boorloo/Perth. His practice-led PhD titled "Not All Clouds Are Created Equal" explores how speculative and transdisciplinary methods can deepen and reframe human and more-than-human engagements with weather through clouds, particularly in the context of Perth/Boorloo and Western Australia. With an academic background rooted in public health, performance studies, practice-led research, urban creativity, and socio-ecological systems, his research explores themes of atmospheric governance, place-based research, and weather technologies through speculative, artistic, and critical lenses.

Rumen's approach blends research rigour with playful experimentation, often involving feminist, anti-colonial, and speculative methodologies. He advocates for collaborative and artistically grounded research that fosters conviviality, critical reflection, and transformative futures.

–present PhD Candidate, Edith Cowan University

2014 Utrecht University, Research Master Degree in Media and Performance Studies

ExperienceEducation